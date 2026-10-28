Shivaji Satam mourns CID creator BP Singh’s death, says he deserves Padma Shri in emotional tribute

The death of BP Singh, the creator of hit television shows such as CID and Aahat, has left the industry mourning his loss. Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in CID, is remembering the filmmaker as a longtime collaborator, mentor and friend. In an interview, Shivaji spoke about their bond and Singh’s dedication to his work. Shivaji Satam mourns the demise of CID creator BP Singh.

Shivaji Satam mourns BP Singh's death Speaking to Variety India, Shivaji expressed his grief and said, "The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But B. P. Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher."

Shivaji recalled that just three months after undergoing cardiac surgery, BP Singh was back on his feet, running around a jungle with a camera to shoot a chase sequence. Six to seven months after a second surgery, Singh went on to design a world-record 111-minute episode filmed in a single continuous shot, guiding cameraman Nitin Rao throughout the process.

He concluded, "In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much. A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He'd say, 'Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?' The audience is still there. It's a big achievement."

About BP Singh Veteran television producer-director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, died on October 27, 2026, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was best known for creating and producing the popular crime investigation series CID and the horror show Aahat, both of which became familiar names among Indian television audiences.

Singh began his career as a news cameraman with Doordarshan in 1973 after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He later worked on television productions, including Ek Shunya Shunya, before creating Aahat, which became one of Indian television’s best-known horror shows. In 1998, he launched CID, which went on to become one of the country’s longest-running crime series, running for over two decades and attracting audiences across generations.

Apart from creating and producing CID, Singh also appeared in the show as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole. In 2004, the show filmed a 111-minute episode in a single continuous shot, a notable achievement in Indian television. Singh also served as chairman of FTII from 2018 to 2020 and was associated with the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association.