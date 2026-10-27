CID, Aahat creator BP Singh dies at 75 | Dayanand Shetty aka Daya remembers the veteran, ‘He had not been well…’

Brijendra Pal Singh, referred to as BP Singh by the television industry, has died at the age of 75. He was known best for creating and directing one of the longest running TV shows in Indian history, CID. Dayanand Shetty played a key role in BP Singh's show CID.

He breathed his last on Tuesday morning. Speaking to HT City, Dayanand Shetty, who played the popular character of Daya in the crime investigation show, says, “BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well.”

A recent video had also sparked concern some days ago, in which Singh appeared fragile, surrounded by some people from the cast of CID.

A student of FTII, Singh was also the creator of one of the best known horror shows in India, Aahat. CID came into existence in 1998, and ran for 20 years.