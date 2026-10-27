CID, Aahat creator BP Singh dies at 75 | Dayanand Shetty aka Daya remembers the veteran, ‘He had not been well…’
Brijendra Pal Singh, the creator and director of the long-running crime series CID, has died at 75.
Brijendra Pal Singh, referred to as BP Singh by the television industry, has died at the age of 75. He was known best for creating and directing one of the longest running TV shows in Indian history, CID.
He breathed his last on Tuesday morning. Speaking to HT City, Dayanand Shetty, who played the popular character of Daya in the crime investigation show, says, “BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well.”
A recent video had also sparked concern some days ago, in which Singh appeared fragile, surrounded by some people from the cast of CID.
A student of FTII, Singh was also the creator of one of the best known horror shows in India, Aahat. CID came into existence in 1998, and ran for 20 years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More