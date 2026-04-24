Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s ‘jhumka’ moment sets social media abuzz; take a look

While the political undertone of the post was unmistakable, much of the internet fixated on the unexpected style crossover. Indian users, in particular, flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from amused approval to full-blown admiration. Internet users were quick to comment. “Earrings from India?” asked one user. One more said, “Love the jhumkas!” Another commented, “Definitely, those earrings are pretty

The post was not purely sartorial. Alongside the image, Meloni issued a pointed statement. Without naming anyone, Meloni wrote, “A diligent regime propagandist cannot give lessons in either consistency or freedom,” adding that Italy would continue to act solely in its national interest.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself at the centre of a distinctly cross-cultural internet moment. A recent selfie shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the leader in a sharply tailored winter ensemble, charcoal blazer, beige knit, but it’s her choice of accessories that has captured attention. Meloni is seen wearing traditional Indian jhumka earrings, complete with intricate ghungroo detailing, prompting a wave of reactions across Indian social media.

Some users read deeper into the moment, calling it a subtle nod to India’s growing global cultural footprint. Others treated it more playfully, with memes comparing her look to Bollywood-inspired power dressing.