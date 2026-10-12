Step inside Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca villa with a private chef and yacht services where she holidayed with her girl gang; one night costs ₹1.08 lakh
Alia Bhatt holidayed in Mallorca with her girl gang at a luxury villa featuring a private chef and yacht services. Take a look inside the exclusive retreat.
Actor Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Mallorca, Spain, for a relaxing Mediterranean getaway with her close friends, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Instead of checking into a conventional hotel, the group opted for a luxurious private residence offering personalised hospitality and exclusive experiences. The stay was arranged through Moritz Luxe Residences, a collection of luxury private homes. Let's take a closer look at the villa where Alia and her girl gang holidayed. (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca getaway is all about sun, sea and standout style; inside her wardrobe of breezy whites, playful beachwear and bold evening looks )
Inside Alia Bhatt’s luxury Mallorca villa
The private residence offered Alia and her friends an intimate setting for their getaway, with dedicated services designed to make the experience seamless. The stay included a private chef and butler, chauffeured transportation and a private yacht charter, allowing the group to explore Mallorca while enjoying the comforts of their own space.
Unlike a traditional hotel holiday, a private residence offers greater flexibility, whether guests want to spend the day exploring the destination or simply unwind with friends. With a hospitality team managing the arrangements behind the scenes, the focus remains on enjoying the experience without having to follow a fixed itinerary.
Depending on the stay, guests can access services ranging from private chefs and butlers to chauffeur-driven transportation, yacht charters and bespoke excursions.
Mediterranean setting and chic interiors
The villa’s interiors reflect the understated elegance of Mediterranean living, blending contemporary luxury with the warmth and comfort of a private home. The interiors are envisioned to complement the destination, creating a harmonious balance between refined luxury and the warmth of a home away from home. Rather than relying solely on opulent details, the emphasis is on creating inviting spaces where guests can unwind, spend quality time together and enjoy the freedom of a private residence.
Thoughtfully curated living areas and a design approach that prioritises the overall experience make the property suited to leisurely mornings, intimate conversations and relaxed evenings with friends. The villa’s appeal lies in this blend of exclusivity and ease, allowing the architecture, interiors and Mediterranean setting to come together as part of a personalised luxury escape.
How much does Alia’s Mallorca villa cost?
According to the Airbnb listing, a one-night stay at the Mallorca villa costs approximately ₹1,08,862.17. The luxury residence offers an exclusive holiday experience, combining private accommodation with personalised hospitality and premium amenities. However, the final booking price may vary depending on the travel dates, guest count, taxes and additional charges.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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