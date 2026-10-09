Step inside Bigg Boss 20 contestant Amrapali Dubey’s simple new Mumbai home with white interiors, sea-facing balcony and a peaceful mandir
Amrapali Dubey gives a peek into her Mumbai home, featuring white interiors, a sea-facing balcony, a traditional mandir and plans for a makeup studio.
While Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, fans have got a glimpse of her life beyond the reality show through a tour of her Mumbai home. Purchased earlier this year, the apartment is still a work in progress, with furnishings and decor yet to be completed.
In an October 3 home tour with Nayandeep Rakshit, Amrapali walked viewers through her new abode, showcasing its understated interiors, a traditional mandir and an empty room she plans to transform into a makeup and content creation studio. (Also read: Step inside luxurious Maldives resort Parineeti Chopra praised for its ‘best villas’; stay costs ₹2 lakh per night )
Inside Amrapali Dubey’s sea-facing Mumbai home
A soothing palette of white and neutral shades sets the tone for Amrapali’s apartment. From the walls to the seating, the interiors favour light colours and simple furnishings, creating a bright, uncluttered look. Large windows bring in natural light, adding to the sense of openness.
The living room leads to a spacious balcony overlooking the Mumbai coastline. Complete with comfortable seating, the outdoor area offers a spot to take in the sea views and unwind after a busy day of work. The expansive view also makes the balcony one of the standout features of the apartment.
Traditional mandir and warm interiors
Amid the contemporary decor, Amrapali has incorporated a traditional mandir that brings a distinct cultural touch to the home. Detailed carvings and soft lighting lend the prayer area a serene atmosphere, setting it apart from the apartment’s minimalist interiors.
The overall design appears to prioritise comfort and practicality, with understated decor and neutral tones tying the spaces together. Rather than opting for an elaborate aesthetic, the apartment reflects a simpler approach to modern city living.
Amrapali’s plans for a personal makeup studio
One room in the apartment is yet to be furnished, but Amrapali already has plans for it. The actor intends to turn the empty space into a dedicated makeup and content creation studio, giving her a corner for beauty preparations, filming and digital projects.
The apartment also offers access to amenities such as a swimming pool and a fitness centre. While the interiors are still coming together, the home tour gives fans a glimpse of Amrapali’s new living space, where contemporary design meets traditional elements and the Mumbai coastline provides a striking backdrop.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More