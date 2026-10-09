Step inside Bigg Boss 20 contestant Amrapali Dubey’s simple new Mumbai home with white interiors, sea-facing balcony and a peaceful mandir

While Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, fans have got a glimpse of her life beyond the reality show through a tour of her Mumbai home. Purchased earlier this year, the apartment is still a work in progress, with furnishings and decor yet to be completed.

In an October 3 home tour with Nayandeep Rakshit, Amrapali walked viewers through her new abode, showcasing its understated interiors, a traditional mandir and an empty room she plans to transform into a makeup and content creation studio. (Also read: Step inside luxurious Maldives resort Parineeti Chopra praised for its ‘best villas’; stay costs ₹2 lakh per night )

Inside Amrapali Dubey’s sea-facing Mumbai home A soothing palette of white and neutral shades sets the tone for Amrapali’s apartment. From the walls to the seating, the interiors favour light colours and simple furnishings, creating a bright, uncluttered look. Large windows bring in natural light, adding to the sense of openness.

The living room leads to a spacious balcony overlooking the Mumbai coastline. Complete with comfortable seating, the outdoor area offers a spot to take in the sea views and unwind after a busy day of work. The expansive view also makes the balcony one of the standout features of the apartment.