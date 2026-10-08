Step inside Sunidhi Chauhan's lavish flat and a minimal dance studio with chic interiors in Mumbai's high-rise building. Watch video

Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan opened the doors to her lavish Mumbai residence to give a house tour to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. The video was posted by the filmmaker on her YouTube channel on September 29, 2025.

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The video shows Sunidhi Chauhan giving a tour of her living space and dance studio, discussing her illustrious musical career, and preparing a vegetarian meal with Farah Khan. Let's take a look inside her home:

Inside Sunidhi Chauhan's home During her interaction with Farah Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan shared several details about her home. The singer lives in the same high-rise apartment building as Farah Khan, and the two confessed that they often bump into each other and chat in the elevator. She occupies more than one floor in the building: one is her flat, where she lives with her family; the other is her dance studio with a vanity section, where she practises with her team and gets ready for her shows.

At the time of the visit, Sunidhi revealed that the kitchen was undergoing major renovation, which is why they had to go to Farah's apartment to cook.