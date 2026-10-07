Step inside dancer Shakti Mohan’s Bandra home: No clutter, no drama, just calm, minimalism, plants and soft light

If you thought Shakti Mohan's life is all high-energy, dance and stage lights, her Mumbai apartment will surprise you. In an October 3 video, the dancer, choreographer and TV personality gave a tour of her Bandra home on Nritya Shakti's YouTube channel – and it's nothing like you'd expect. Also read | Singer Neeti Mohan gives a sneak peek into her closet

It's calm. It's minimal. And it's designed to be the complete opposite of her busy, glamorous life. Here’s what makes Shakti's home feel and look so good.

Less bling, more breathing space The vibe is modern minimal, with a soft boho twist. White walls, warm wooden floors, whitewashed wood cabinets, soft greys, and light tones everywhere. Bronze lights add just a hint of sparkle. She calls it 'Indian contemporary' — clean, fluid, and grounded, just like her dance.

The living room is all about light and plants Think a light trunk as a coffee table, island-inspired side tables that nod to Mumbai's seaside, layered neutrals, and a bronze chandelier above the dining table that doesn't try too hard. Shakti says her favourite morning is right here — with her plants and chai.

One thing that works for her home: everything flows. The dining area flows straight out of the living room. Textured walls, a simple table, a statement mirror. No clutter, no heavy ornamentation. Just light, neutral, and open. Also read | Step inside Rhea Chakraborty's brand new Mumbai home with lavish interiors, massive glam room and closet