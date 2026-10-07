Step inside dancer Shakti Mohan’s Bandra home: No clutter, no drama, just calm, minimalism, plants and soft light
Shakti Mohan's Mumbai home proves less is more — white walls, warm wood, bronze lights. Tour her minimalist retreat designed not to impress, but to return to.
If you thought Shakti Mohan's life is all high-energy, dance and stage lights, her Mumbai apartment will surprise you. In an October 3 video, the dancer, choreographer and TV personality gave a tour of her Bandra home on Nritya Shakti's YouTube channel – and it's nothing like you'd expect. Also read | Singer Neeti Mohan gives a sneak peek into her closet
It's calm. It's minimal. And it's designed to be the complete opposite of her busy, glamorous life. Here’s what makes Shakti's home feel and look so good.
Less bling, more breathing space
The vibe is modern minimal, with a soft boho twist. White walls, warm wooden floors, whitewashed wood cabinets, soft greys, and light tones everywhere. Bronze lights add just a hint of sparkle. She calls it 'Indian contemporary' — clean, fluid, and grounded, just like her dance.
The living room is all about light and plants
Think a light trunk as a coffee table, island-inspired side tables that nod to Mumbai's seaside, layered neutrals, and a bronze chandelier above the dining table that doesn't try too hard. Shakti says her favourite morning is right here — with her plants and chai.
One thing that works for her home: everything flows. The dining area flows straight out of the living room. Textured walls, a simple table, a statement mirror. No clutter, no heavy ornamentation. Just light, neutral, and open. Also read | Step inside Rhea Chakraborty's brand new Mumbai home with lavish interiors, massive glam room and closet
The bedrooms are designed to relax
The master bedroom has sheer curtains that play with daylight, bronze pendants and sconces, and soft textiles. It's restful on purpose — muted colours to tone down Mumbai chaos. The guest bedroom? Slightly more playful with a blush headboard and floral wallpaper — the only real pop of colour in an otherwise all-white home.
Also read | Step inside Gurfateh Pirzada’s artistic Mumbai home featuring striking artwork, eclectic decor and cosy corners
The home feels personal, not Pinterest-perfect
From door handles to upholstery to wallpaper, every detail is handpicked. Raw, natural materials keep it grounded, plants keep it alive, and muted tones keep it restorative. It’s also very different from Shakti's larger family home, which is much more traditional — brown tones, religious idols, travel souvenirs, plants everywhere, and shelves of awards.
This Bandra apartment is her quiet retreat. Minimal, meaningful, and made for coming back to yourself.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More