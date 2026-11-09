US-Iran war LIVE: Iran’s Araghchi slams Trump, says Americans are ‘disgusted with Israel’, tired of its ‘forever wars’
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump has indicated that he prefers a diplomatic settlement and is unlikely to order fresh strikes if negotiations produce a strong agreement. However, Washington has warned that it has identified additional targets in Iran, should military operations resume.
US-Iran war LIVE: The United States and Iran remain locked in a prolonged war, with efforts to negotiate an end to the war yet to make significant progress. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the White House on Monday, as Doha continues to mediate between Washington and Tehran....Read More
Rubio to meet G7 ministers in Paris
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said negotiations with Iran are not close to a breakthrough, despite continued efforts to find a diplomatic solution. Rubio is in Paris for a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers, where discussions are expected to focus on the Iran conflict and Russia's war in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters in Florida before leaving for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, Rubio said the Trump administration remained open to diplomacy. However, he criticised Tehran's demands, describing them as unacceptable and, in some cases, "outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic".
Trump says fresh strikes on Iran ‘unlikely’
Trump has indicated that he is unlikely to order further military strikes against Iran if negotiations make progress and result in what he considers a strong agreement.
In a phone interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump said it would be "highly unlikely" that military action would be necessary if an agreement could be reached.
But he also warned that Washington had identified additional infrastructure targets in Iran, including 38 bridges, that could be hit if military operations resume.
Asked in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes whether he planned to escalate military operations against Iran, Trump said: "Well I'm not looking to. I don't think there's any reason to."
US launches Task Force Iron Gate to restrict Iran's trade routes
Last week, the US has launched a new military task force, called Task Force Iron Gate, to restrict Iran's movement of weapons technology and other sanctioned goods across its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the initiative would expand the existing naval blockade by targeting the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue streams, as per CBS news.
Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot gets first chance to form Israel's next government
Israeli opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has been given the first opportunity to form the country's next government after the October 27 election failed to produce a clear parliamentary majority. President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday. He has 28 days to secure the necessary support, with a possible 14-day extension.
Eisenkot's options include forming a broad national unity government, seeking support from Arab-led parties or negotiating with ultra-Orthodox political groups. The task is complicated by the fact that Netanyahu's Likud remains the largest individual party, while neither political bloc has secured a clear majority. If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu could get another opportunity to form a government, potentially followed by fresh elections.
Israel preparing for possible renewed military operations in Lebanon
The Israeli military is preparing for a possible resumption of its offensive in Lebanon if the conflict with Iran escalates again, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. The preparations reportedly include strengthening military positions along the Lebanese border and updating operational plans ahead of winter.
US-Iran war LIVE: Rubio defends US action against Tehran
US-Iran war LIVE: 'US President Donald Trump took on something other presidents failed to do,' said US secretary of state Marco Rubio, defending US action against Iran.
US-Iran war LIVE: Rubio to discuss Iran and more with G7 allies in France
US-Iran war LIVE: US secretary of state Marco Rubio will meet his counterparts from the Group of 7 industrialised democracies on Monday, with unresolved world crises on the agenda and questions about how President Donald Trump will approach foreign policy after his Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections.
The Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, energy, and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the main topics for discussion, according to AP.
Trump has floated the idea of a partnership with Europe to bring Russia's war in Ukraine to an end. The president's envoys, Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, are set to meet both Ukrainian and Russian officials in Abu Dhabi this week.
At the same time, Qatari and other mediators have proposed an interim solution to end the deadlock over the conflict with Iran.
(via AP)
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump on JD Vance's Middle East war remarks
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump backed Vice President JD Vance's remarks on the Iran war after the midterm defeat, and said, “A lot of people didn't like his comments, but not me.”
US-Iran war LIVE: 'POTUS recognises that vast majority of Americans disgusted with Israel,' says Araghchi
US-Iran war LIVE: Sharing a clip of US President Donald Trump discussing the midterm elections and the war in the Middle East, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X on Monday, "POTUS clearly recognizes that the vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel. Strikingly, he seems confused about why that's the case."
The Iranian minister added, “Americans are evidently sick and tired of Israel bamboozling US administrations into Forever Wars. They had enough. So has our region.”
US-Iran war LIVE: Marco Rubio departs for France to attend G7 foreign ministers' meeting
US-Iran war LIVE: In a post on X on Monday morning, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said, "Departing for France to attend the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting."
"Global security demands decisive action, and the United States will press for greater burden sharing from our partners to address global crises and counter instability worldwide," he added.
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil falls as US President Trump says new Iran strikes 'unlikely'
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices fell at Monday's open after US President Donald Trump said he was highly unlikely to order new Iran attacks while talks to end the conflict make progress, Reuters reported.
Brent was down 84 cents, or 0.85%, to $97.48 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate fell 32 cents, or 0.35%, to $90.51 a barrel.
"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," Trump told CNN in a phone interview. "The answer is, highly unlikely it's going to be necessary."
(via Reuters)
US-Iran war LIVE: Marco Rubio sees no Iran breakthrough
US-Iran war LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio played down the chances of a breakthrough in talks on ending the conflict with Iran, saying Tehran's demands to date are unacceptable.
Rubio's comments to reporters contrasted with US President Donald Trump's tone after CNN quoted the president earlier Sunday as saying it's "highly unlikely" he'll order more strikes on Iran if negotiations make substantial progress, according to Bloomberg.
"You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough," Rubio said in Florida before leaving to meet Group of Seven counterparts in Paris, where the Middle East war will be on the agenda.
Trump on Sunday renewed his claim that the US has succeeded in denying Iran a nuclear weapon and that the American naval blockade is "choking it off."
"We won that in Iran, it’s just a question of closing it out now or later," Trump told reporters in Florida.
(via Bloomberg)
US-Iran war LIVE: Qatar PM to meet Trump as efforts to end Iran war continue
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the White House on Monday. The meeting will take place behind closed doors, according to the White House schedule. Vice president JD Vance is also expected to meet the Qatari leader.
Qatar has played a key role in facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran, carrying proposals between the two sides and attempting to narrow differences over Iran's nuclear programme and the conditions for ending the conflict. (Reuters)