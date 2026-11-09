Tyra Banks dazzles at Diwali celebration in New York, chooses traditional green and gold brocade lehenga with extravagant diamond necklace

Tyra Banks did not walk into a Diwali party in New York City. She floated in, shimmered in, and took over the room like the supermodel she is. The creator and host of America's Next Top Model attended restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal's Diwali celebration in NYC, and let's just say, she understood the assignment and aced it. She shared over a dozen pictures in her November 9 Instagram post as proof. Also read | Kareena Kapoor ditches lehenga for begum-core kaftan on Diwali

If you have ever wondered what happens when high fashion meets festive Indian couture meets Tyra Banks-level confidence, this is your answer. Spoiler: it is a lot of green, a lot of gold, and a lot of diamonds.

The lehenga Styled by Wilford Lenov, Tyra wore a custom couture creation from Maison Tai. The choli was a deep forest-green blouse with a plunging V-neckline, full sleeves, and delicate gold lace. It was regal and very much giving main-character energy.

Then there was the skirt: a voluminous A-line lehenga in rich brocade, patterned with elaborate golden floral motifs. And because Tyra does not do anything halfway, the dupatta was draped over her shoulder and cinched at the waist with an intricately embellished belt. It was traditional enough, yet chic.