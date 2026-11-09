Kareena Kapoor ditches lehenga for begum-core kaftan on Diwali, her unexpected turban with Saif Ali Khan's kalgi and heirloom jewels steals show

Ditching sarees and lehengas entirely, Kareena wore a dreamy beige kaftan by designer Punit Balana featuring intricate 'chandi ka kaam (real silver work)'. The flowing, ethereal silhouette offered a breezy yet regal contrast to standard Diwali looks, effortless in its drape yet grand in detail.

As celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared her lineup of festive curations (From Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt) on Instagram Stories on November 8, pop-culture and fashion commentary platform Diet Sabya broke down all the details of Kareena's look in an exclusive video post captioned, "DSExclu: Bebo (Kareena's nickname) blessing your feed. Happy Diwali, everyone."

Diwali fashion usually follows a familiar blueprint: embroidered lehengas, classic sarees, and heavy jewels that light up every Instagram feed. But leave it to Kareena Kapoor to rewrite the festive dress code and deliver what fans are calling the ultimate celebrity look of this Diwali season. Also read | Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali in opulent Banarasi-style lehenga showcasing timeless Indian craftsmanship

Royal heirlooms and statement jewels As Diet Sabya highlighted, what made Kareena's Diwali ensemble iconic — and distinct from any other festive look this year — was its deliberate layering of royal heritage, history, and personal sentiment. Resting atop her head was a matching beige turban adorned with a sparkling 'kalgi'.

As Diet Sabya shared in their post, this was no ordinary hair accessory; the vintage piece carries royal provenance. It was previously worn by Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, on their wedding day, and historically traces back to the nawab of Bhopal. Wearing it as a headpiece elevated Kareena's ensemble into pure 'begum-core' territory.

Layered across Kareena's neckline was a heavy antique gold choker paired with a striking emerald pendant chain. Eagle-eyed fashion enthusiasts in the Diet Sabya comments section recognised the choker — they shared that Kareena had previously worn the same piece to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s wedding in 2003. Blending royal legacy with personal nostalgia gave the outfit depth far beyond surface glamour.

Kareena poses away Posing against the beautiful backdrop of her Mumbai balcony — surrounded by glowing festive lights, bougainvillea, and classic black-and-white checkered tile floors — Kareena radiated effortless confidence. Resting in a striped armchair, leaning casually against marble pedestals, or simply standing tall.

Her glam was simple yet flawless: a soft smoky eye with defined kohl, warm bronzed cheeks with a hint of rose blush, and a perfectly glossy nude lip. Paired with free-flowing locks escaping from underneath the turban, the hair and makeup look struck between modern and classic.