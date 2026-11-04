Sonam Kapoor reminds internet she wore Elizabeth Taylor's $12 million emerald diamond Bvlgari necklace even before Kim Kardashian got her hands on it
Sonam Kapoor shared photos of herself wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s emerald-and-diamond necklace, which recently made news because of Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian was recently given the opportunity to try on the emerald-and-diamond necklace that Richard Burton gifted to Elizabeth Taylor. But did you know that before Kim, it was Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor who had the opportunity to wear the famed jewels for one of her photoshoots?
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Before Kim Kardashian, it was Sonam Kapoor
On November 4, Sonam posted throwback pictures of her wearing the Elizabeth Taylor necklace for the shoot with the caption, “Since everyone’s talking about Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic Bvlgari necklace, I thought I’d throw it back to when I had my little moment with her. My big fashion revelation at the time? Red and green look rather fabulous together. Groundbreaking, I know. Clearly, this necklace has a better social life than most of us.”
The pictures show Sonam dressed in a red column dress with voluminous sleeves and a square neckline, styled with a side-parted, wavy hairdo and the signature late-2010s makeup featuring a bold red lip, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, and shimmery pink eyeshadow. The highlight, however, is Elizabeth Taylor's emerald-and-diamond necklace.
About the Elizabeth Taylor emerald-and-diamond necklace
Elizabeth Taylor’s emerald and diamond necklace is part of her iconic Bvlgari emerald suite, a collection of bespoke 1960s jewels gifted to her by her husband Richard Burton. According to Page Six, the $12 million necklace was created in the 1960s by Bvlgari while Elizabeth Taylor was in Rome filming Cleopatra. Richard Burton famously indulged her love for emeralds by buying her piece after piece from the Via Condotti boutique.
The design features a 23.46-carat rectangular-cut Colombian emerald surrounded by pear-shaped diamonds. The 16 graduated step-cut octagonal and square-cut Colombian emeralds total almost 61 carats. The pendant was gifted to her for her 30th birthday in 1962, followed by an impressive emerald ring. The emerald and diamond necklace came third, as a wedding gift in 1964, with the pendant that could be attached and detached at her whim.
Post-nuptials, Richard Burton gifted Taylor with the earrings, each set with a pear-shaped Colombian emerald, surrounded by graduated round-cut diamonds and suspended from a pear-shaped diamond cluster stud.
When Kim Kardashian wore the necklace
Kim Kardashian wore the necklace while she was in Rome for All’s Fair Season 2 press tour. During the trip, she visited a Bvlgari store in Rome, organised by her stylist, Law Roach.
Sharing pictures from her visit, Kim wrote, “My love for Elizabeth Taylor runs deep. She loved hard and fought for others who no one would fight for, all while wearing the craziest jewellery and being the most unapologetically authentic person ever. She is someone I have respected and loved for so many years, and being able to try her jewels on was special for me. I remember talking to her before she passed away and asking all about these jewels and the stories behind them.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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