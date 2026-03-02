Taylor Swift unveils ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art ahead of Record Store Day vinyl release; 'classic Hollywood glam'

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to release a 7-inch vinyl for 'Elizabeth Taylor' as part of this year’s Record Store Day. The limited-edition vinyl will include both the original and an acoustic version of the track. Record Store Day is scheduled to take place on April 18. Taylor Swift unveiled the 'Elizabeth Taylor' cover art ahead of its Record Store Day release. (AP)

Swift also unveiled the 'Elizabeth Taylor' cover art ahead of its Record Store Day release, sparking excitement among fans online.

Fan Reactions Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the newly revealed artwork.

One person wrote, "Idk but this is her best era hands down. Giving us the best visuals of all time. Mother is getting all the support!"

Another added, "Taylor Swift serving vintage glamour with that ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art, talk about a timeless vibe! Record Store Day is about to hit peak elegance."

A third person commented, "What interesting colors she has on her cover."

Another wrote, "Taylor Swift really knows how to build anticipation. The ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art is giving classic Hollywood glam very timeless, very intentional. You can tell she leaned into that old-school elegance and drama, and it fits the whole Record Store Day vibe perfectly."

Another reacted, "Taylor just dropped the Elizabeth Taylor cover art for Record Store Day and it’s giving old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. She’s not just re-releasing — she’s resurrecting icons. April 12th can’t come soon enough. Vinyl girls stay winning."