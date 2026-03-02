Taylor Swift unveils ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art ahead of Record Store Day vinyl release; 'classic Hollywood glam'
Record Store Day is scheduled to take place on April 18.
Taylor Swift is reportedly set to release a 7-inch vinyl for 'Elizabeth Taylor' as part of this year’s Record Store Day. The limited-edition vinyl will include both the original and an acoustic version of the track. Record Store Day is scheduled to take place on April 18.
Swift also unveiled the 'Elizabeth Taylor' cover art ahead of its Record Store Day release, sparking excitement among fans online.
Fan Reactions
Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the newly revealed artwork.
One person wrote, "Idk but this is her best era hands down. Giving us the best visuals of all time. Mother is getting all the support!"
Another added, "Taylor Swift serving vintage glamour with that ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art, talk about a timeless vibe! Record Store Day is about to hit peak elegance."
A third person commented, "What interesting colors she has on her cover."
Another wrote, "Taylor Swift really knows how to build anticipation. The ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art is giving classic Hollywood glam very timeless, very intentional. You can tell she leaned into that old-school elegance and drama, and it fits the whole Record Store Day vibe perfectly."
Another reacted, "Taylor just dropped the Elizabeth Taylor cover art for Record Store Day and it’s giving old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. She’s not just re-releasing — she’s resurrecting icons. April 12th can’t come soon enough. Vinyl girls stay winning."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More