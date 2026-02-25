AI imagines Taylor Swift in saree, kimono: How would she look if she were born in India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, China?

One of the standout transformations showed Taylor Swift in a saree. Taylor was reimagined as Tanvi Swaminathan, adorned in a rich red and gold silk saree , complemented by traditional Indian gold jewellery, including a maang tika and jhumkas. The look captured a regal desi aesthetic that fans were calling 'enchanted'.

Taylor Swift is already a global phenomenon, but a new AI-generated video is taking her 'International Era ' to a whole new level. Using artificial intelligence, AI artist Menzies has reimagined the US singer as if she were born in various countries around the world. The video – captioned ‘If Taylor Swift was born in different countries’ – featured a series of stunning transformations that blended Taylor’s iconic features with the traditional attire and aesthetics of diverse cultures. Also read | AI imagines 32 Bollywood legends as modern runway models: Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz

Taylor's traditional looks from around the world The AI-generated clip also showcased Taylor Swift in a variety of traditional looks:

⦿ Japan: Known in the video as Teira Suwifuto, she wore a high-collared red-and-white floral kimono. Her hair was styled in an elegant traditional updo, adorned with decorative pins, capturing a refined, classic Japanese aesthetic.

⦿ Saudi Arabia: In the Middle Eastern rendition, Tayla Al-Safir wore a black headscarf with gold embroidery, set against a desert backdrop with architectural landmarks, highlighting a modest yet regal style.

⦿ China: Named Tai-Lo Swi-Fu, she wore a bright red qipao with gold embroidery. Her hair was styled in sleek bun with traditional hair ornaments, set against a backdrop of the Great Wall of China.

⦿ Mexico: As Tailora Suifto, Taylor was seen wearing a traditional embroidered huipil and a flower crown.

⦿ Nigeria: Appearing as Tamilore Swifiani, she wore a vibrant, multi-coloured traditional headwrap with bold patterns. The look was completed with large gold statement earrings and a colourful, textured outfit that reflected West African fashion.

⦿ Turkey: Reimagined as Taylan Swiftoglu, she was seen wearing a headscarf with delicate lace and beadwork and a traditional patterned vest. The background featured elements of Turkish architecture.

⦿ Russia: Taylor as Tatyana Swiftova was dressed in a heavy fur hat (ushanka) and a winter coat against a snowy backdrop. She sported a braided hairstyle.

⦿ Italy: As Teresa Svizzeri, the singer was seen wearing a sophisticated, high-fashion white outfit with massive gold hoop earrings.

⦿ New Zealand: Featuring Maori heritage, she was shown with a traditional chin tattoo and a feathered cloak. This look focused on indigenous cultural identity and natural, earthy tones.

⦿ Brazil: As Taila Suifte, she sported a more modern, sun-kissed look with wavy hair, wearing a white outfit set against a beach backdrop.

‘Beautiful in all the countries’ The AI-generated video also travelled through countries like Iran, France, Argentina, Germany, and England, while adapting Taylor Swift's look. Fans in the comments were quick to praise the AI artist’s attention to detail, particularly in how the AI maintained Taylor's likeness while respecting the nuances of each traditional outfit.

"Beautiful in all the countries," a comment read. An Instagram user also said, "She’s a worldwide beauty." Another comment read, "Regardless of nationality or outfit, she is gorgeous in every one of them."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.