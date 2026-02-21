Madhuri Dixit wears a kimono during her Japan vacation with husband Shriram Nene, poses in front of Mount Fuji. See pics

The caption read, "Fuji: A view from the top of an active Volcano full of tradition, temples, snow, and samurai (laughing face and red heart emojis). #japandiaries #japandiaries2026."

In another picture, Madhuri was seen wearing a printed saffron kimono with a cream sash. Shriram was also seen wearing a traditional Japanese outfit. They also clicked a selfie as they posed in front of a Japanese temple.

In the first photo, the duo held each other and smiled with Mount Fuji as their backdrop. Madhuri was seen in a cream sweater, black pants and a scarf. She tied her hair and wore dark sunglasses. Shriram opted for a grey sweater and trousers. They also posted their solo pictures.

Actor Madhuri Dixit recently took a vacation with her husband, Shriram Nene, as they travelled to Japan. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, they shared a joint post giving fans glimpses inside their holiday.

Fans in awe of Madhuri, Shriram's pics Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The most beautiful smile in the world, evergreen superstar diva Madhuri ji, a very nice person, nene sir ji, my favourite star, so elegant, amazing, lovely post." A person wrote, "You guys look amazing." A comment read, "You both are looking fabulous in the traditional costumes. Japan truly is magical !!!" "Oh god, Japan just got better with this ... My favourites," said an Instagram user.

About Madhuri's family Madhuri got married to Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. Taking a break from acting work, Madhuri relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005. She returned to work with Aaja Nachle in 2007.