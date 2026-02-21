Madhuri Dixit wears a kimono during her Japan vacation with husband Shriram Nene, poses in front of Mount Fuji. See pics
Madhuri Dixit got married to Shriram Nene in 1999. The couple has two sons-- Arin (born in 2003) and Ryan (born in 2005).
Actor Madhuri Dixit recently took a vacation with her husband, Shriram Nene, as they travelled to Japan. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, they shared a joint post giving fans glimpses inside their holiday.
Madhuri Dixit gives glimpses inside her Japan vacation
In the first photo, the duo held each other and smiled with Mount Fuji as their backdrop. Madhuri was seen in a cream sweater, black pants and a scarf. She tied her hair and wore dark sunglasses. Shriram opted for a grey sweater and trousers. They also posted their solo pictures.
Madhuri wears Japanese traditional attire
In another picture, Madhuri was seen wearing a printed saffron kimono with a cream sash. Shriram was also seen wearing a traditional Japanese outfit. They also clicked a selfie as they posed in front of a Japanese temple.
The caption read, "Fuji: A view from the top of an active Volcano full of tradition, temples, snow, and samurai (laughing face and red heart emojis). #japandiaries #japandiaries2026."
Fans in awe of Madhuri, Shriram's pics
Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The most beautiful smile in the world, evergreen superstar diva Madhuri ji, a very nice person, nene sir ji, my favourite star, so elegant, amazing, lovely post." A person wrote, "You guys look amazing." A comment read, "You both are looking fabulous in the traditional costumes. Japan truly is magical !!!" "Oh god, Japan just got better with this ... My favourites," said an Instagram user.
About Madhuri's family
Madhuri got married to Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. Taking a break from acting work, Madhuri relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005. She returned to work with Aaja Nachle in 2007.
All about Madhuri's recent and upcoming projects
She was last seen in the series Mrs Deshpande, which also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee. The series, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, streamed on JioHotstar on December 19. Fans will see her with Triptii Dimri in Netflix's upcoming comedy thriller film Maa Behen, which also features Ravi Kishan. The film, which is directed by Suresh Triveni, will release this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.