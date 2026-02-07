AI imagines 32 Bollywood legends as modern runway models: Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz
In a stunning intersection of vintage cinema and technology, a new AI-generated video is reimagining 32 of Bollywood’s most iconic leading ladies as models.
An AI-generated (artificial intelligence-generated) video shared by AI artist Ai TOT showed legendary Indian actors reimagined as modern-day runway models. The AI-generated video featured an incredible lineup of actors, including Sharmila Tagore, Vyjayanthimala, Nargis, Asha Parekh, Tanuja, Nanda, Helen, Simi Garewal, Smita Patil, Babita, Meena Kumari, Suraiya, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Mumtaz, Jaya Bachchan, and Neetu Singh. Also read | AI reimagines Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Madhubala in stunning futuristic looks
The AI artist used a blurred runway background with bright lighting to show a fashion week environment. While the outfits leaned into the latest fashion trends, the AI artist artfully preserved the actors' signature features — specifically the winged liner and cut-crease eyeshadow that defined the 50s and 60s.
Here is a breakdown of the looks:
1. Sharmila Tagore
She sported a glamorous evening look featuring a deep V-neck turquoise dress with silver trim. It highlighted her dimples and famous winged eyeliner, and was paired with elaborate chandelier earrings.
2. Vyjayanthimala
She was seen in a fusion of Greco-Roman draping and traditional Indian influence: Vyjayanthimala wore a one-shouldered white gown with gold tassel detailing, paired with a modern 'beehive' updo and bold winged eyeliner.
3. Nargis
Nargis' look was all about a chic, minimalist approach. She was styled in a high-neck, sleeveless sheer top with a delicate leaf pattern, complemented by her iconic short, voluminous wavy hair.
4. Noor Jehan
She looked regal and traditional. Noor Jehan wore a deep maroon velvet saree with heavy embroidery and a matching head veil, maintaining a look of Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody) elegance.
5. Saira Banu
She captured the 1960s glam in a vibrant peach-coloured salwar kameez with intricate silver zari borders, paired with her trademark bouffant hair flipped at the ends.
6. Asha Parekh
She looked soft and sophisticated in a lilac-toned dress with a trendy keyhole neckline. Her simple makeup and structured wavy hairstyle exuded a clean, girl-next-door vibe.
7. Sadhana
Known for the 'Sadhana cut', her look focused on mystery. She wore a sheer, dark burgundy drape with gold brocade panels, keeping her hair long, sleek, and centre-parted.
8. Tanuja
The actor looked sharp and striking in a vibrant royal blue satin gown with structured pleats and a gold metallic belt, capturing her spirited and bold personality.
9. Vidya Sinha
She was seen in a playful, 1970s retro-casual look. She wore a red turtleneck under denim overalls, complete with pigtails tied in large red ribbons, reflecting her relatable image.
10. Nimmi
Her look screamed power dressing meets vintage beauty. She was seen in a structured, charcoal grey blazer with a sharp collar, contrasted by her soft, deep-set waves and classic red lip.
11. Nanda
Talk about corporate chic; this look featured a sophisticated emerald green blazer layered over a black turtleneck. Her hair was styled in a classic side-parted vintage wave, and the look was completed with a sharp winged eyeliner and a delicate beauty mark.
12. Moushumi Chatterjee
She was reimagined in a vibrant cerulean blue gown with intricate silver embroidery. The styling included a heavy tiered pearl and emerald choker with matching oversized earrings, maintaining her girl-next-door charm within a regal fashion context.
13. Geeta Bali
She wore a fusion look featuring a satin forest green slip dress paired with a structured black blazer. The highlight was the oversized floral headpiece tucked into her wavy bob, reflecting the actor’s historically lively and spunky personality.
14. Helen
She was given a modern, moody update. She sported a short, edgy pixie cut and a dark, floral-print button-down shirt. The makeup was bold, featuring dramatic cat-eye liner that nods to her iconic cabaret era.
15. Simi Garewal
True to her real-life reputation for elegance, Simi Garewal's look featured a form-fitting, liquid-metallic navy gown with a modern asymmetrical cutout. Her signature poise was accentuated by sleek, straight hair and teardrop diamond earrings.
16. Smita Patil
A bold departure into cyber-chic, this look featured a silver metallic turtleneck dress with black mesh paneling. The styling highlighted her strong features with a sleek pulled-back hairstyle and a chunky metallic choker.
17. Rakhee Gulzar
This look focused on a minimalist navy blue mock-neck dress. Her styling was defined by voluminous, soft waves and light-coloured eyes, creating a look that is both hauntingly beautiful and understated.
18. Mala Sinha
She sported a high-contrast look featuring a white faux-fur bodice adorned with a massive deep-red rose. Her hair was styled in a voluminous, textured 60s-style 'beehive' fringe, paired with heavy winged eyeliner for a classic feel.
19. Babita
Capturing the 70s fashion icon's spirit, this look featured a silver sequined spaghetti-strap gown and a thick diamond choker. Her hair was styled in a dramatic, high-volume flip, synonymous with the mod fashion era.
20. Meena Kumari
The 'tragedy queen' of Bollywood was reimagined in a structural velvet navy gown with gold geometric piping. The styling moved away from her traditional saree look toward a powerful 'gladiator' aesthetic, featuring a high ponytail and gold cuff bracelets.
21. Suraiya
This look leaned most heavily into the 1940s/50s aesthetic. She was styled with a classic Hollywood wave hairstyle and a bold red lip. The strapless black gown and the prominent ruby pendant created a look of timeless elegance.
22. Bindu
Known for her 'vamp' roles, the actor wore a black and red bodice look with layers of 3D fabric roses on the shoulder and in her hair, paired with heavy winged eyeliner and gold statement jewellery.
23. Farida Jalal
A complete departure from her traditional roles, she was styled in a distressed denim jacket over a metallic silver turtleneck. Her hair featured modern blonde face-framing streaks, giving her a trendy, youthful influencer vibe.
24. Shabana Azmi
This look focused on soft, romantic textures. Shabana Azmi was styled with long, voluminous waves and a single pink lily tucked behind her ear. Her makeup was dewy and natural, paired with a textured purple outfit that felt like 'cottagecore' high fashion.
25. Padma Khanna
Taking inspiration from her bold screen presence, this look featured dramatic 60s-style bangs and heavy cat-eye liner. She wore a sheer black kaftan-style overlay with pink floral embroidery, blending vintage silhouettes with a darker, modern palette.
26. Rekha
Rekha was reimagined in a sleek, contemporary minimalist aesthetic. Eschewing her typical heavy silk sarees, she wore a fluid black poncho-style top with dark denim. The look was anchored by large, gold leaf-shaped statement earrings.
27. Sridevi
This was a high-fashion take on her Hawa Hawai or Himmatwala energy. She wore a sequined black crop top with intricate red beadwork that extends into a headpiece and body jewellery, creating a look that felt like a modern couture runway finale.
28. Zeenat Aman
Reflecting her status as the original 'Westernised' leading lady, she was styled in a crisp white satin blouse with a high neckline. Her hair was a modern 'Rachel cut', and the look was finished with delicate layered silver chains.
29. Parveen Babi
She was seen in an iconic 70s look brought into the present. She wore an off-the-shoulder maroon ruffled top with a black rose accent. The most striking element was the red rose held in her mouth and a chunky silver tribal-style necklace.
30. Mumtaz
The most radical transformation was Mumtaz's, who was styled as a rockstar. She was seated on a motorcycle wearing a leather biker jacket over a skull-print graphic tee. She sported dark, grunge lipstick and a high, sleek ponytail — a far cry from her classic bubbly roles.
31. Jaya Bachchan
This look reimagined the classic elegance of Jaya through a sharp, power dressing lens. She wore a structured, ivory-white blazer with sharp lapels and padded shoulders. It was worn without a visible undershirt, creating a bold, deep V-neckline.
32. Neetu Singh
This ensemble captured the vibrant, youthful energy associated with Neetu Singh’s 1970s era, updated with modern textures. She sported a high-neck, long-sleeved deep emerald green top with unique silver piping that created geometric patterns across the chest. This was tucked into a high-waisted, pleated black skirt.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.