AI imagines 32 Bollywood legends as modern runway models: Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz

An AI-generated (artificial intelligence-generated) video shared by AI artist Ai TOT showed legendary Indian actors reimagined as modern-day runway models. The AI-generated video featured an incredible lineup of actors, including Sharmila Tagore, Vyjayanthimala, Nargis, Asha Parekh, Tanuja, Nanda, Helen, Simi Garewal, Smita Patil, Babita, Meena Kumari, Suraiya, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Mumtaz, Jaya Bachchan, and Neetu Singh. Also read | AI reimagines Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Madhubala in stunning futuristic looks Witness Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh, Simi Garewal and many other actors reimagined as contemporary fashion models through the lens of AI. (Instagram/ aitot2.0)

The AI artist used a blurred runway background with bright lighting to show a fashion week environment. While the outfits leaned into the latest fashion trends, the AI artist artfully preserved the actors' signature features — specifically the winged liner and cut-crease eyeshadow that defined the 50s and 60s.

Here is a breakdown of the looks:

1. Sharmila Tagore She sported a glamorous evening look featuring a deep V-neck turquoise dress with silver trim. It highlighted her dimples and famous winged eyeliner, and was paired with elaborate chandelier earrings.

2. Vyjayanthimala She was seen in a fusion of Greco-Roman draping and traditional Indian influence: Vyjayanthimala wore a one-shouldered white gown with gold tassel detailing, paired with a modern 'beehive' updo and bold winged eyeliner.

3. Nargis Nargis' look was all about a chic, minimalist approach. She was styled in a high-neck, sleeveless sheer top with a delicate leaf pattern, complemented by her iconic short, voluminous wavy hair.

4. Noor Jehan She looked regal and traditional. Noor Jehan wore a deep maroon velvet saree with heavy embroidery and a matching head veil, maintaining a look of Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody) elegance.