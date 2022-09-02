When Sadhana was hesitant to try Audrey Hepburn-inspired fringe, later became famous for it

RK Nayyar, late director and husband of late actor Sadhana, had once recalled her reaction to her Audrey Hepburn-inspired fringe, the famous ‘Sadhana cut’. In an old interview in 1995, he had spoken about casting Sadhana in his directorial debut Love in Simla, inspired by Jane Steps Out. He had added that she was perfect for the role but for her ‘broad forehead' and how he tried different hairstyles. (Also Read | When Sadhana said producers chose Saira Banu for beauty, Asha Parekh for dance and her for this reason)

Sadhana featured in the film, her Bollywood debut, and became a star. Love In Simla (1960), a romance film, was produced by Sashadhar Mukherjee and his Filmalaya production house. It was directed by RK Nayyar, who also co-wrote the script with Agha Jani. Apart from Sadhana, the film also featured Joy Mukherjee, Azra, Shobhana Samarth and Durga Khote. The film was inspired by the 1938 English film Jane Steps Out.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, RK Nayyar had said that Sadhana made a perfect Jane but for her forehead. “I wondered how to hide it. We experimented with different hairstyles and wigs, but nothing looked right. Finally, I then decided to try an Audrey Hepburn-like fringe.”

“How can an Indian girl carry off a fringe?” Sadhana asked. Years later when she went to the sets of Mere Mehboob (1963) on the first day with a simple plait and a centre parting, director HH Rawail asked her, “What happened to the Sadhana fringe? People are spending money to see Sadhana with her fringe...''

The Sadhana cut was the signature look of the actor and she was seen in many movies with the hairdo. Sadhana featured in many films throughout her career such as Parakh (1960), Hum Dono (1961), Asli-Naqli and Ek Musafir Ek Haseena (1962), Rajkumar and Woh Kaun Thi (1964), Arzoo and Waqt (1965), Mera Saaya (1966), Ek Phool Do Maali and Intaqam (1969) among others. She married RK Nayyar in 1966.

