AI reimagines Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Madhubala in stunning futuristic looks; fans swoon over Aishwarya Rai's short hair

Sridevi was seen in a high-gloss, sleek ponytail with architectural white attire that felt like a nod to her iconic Hawa Hawai energy (the song featuring Sridevi from the 1987 Bollywood film Mr India), updated for the year 3000.

Perhaps the most striking looks in the February 4 Instagram video were those of legendary actors Madhubala and Sridevi. AI envisioned classic beauty Madhubala with a sharp, modern bob — a drastic departure from her signature 1950s waves. Dressed in iridescent, structured silks, she looked like a high-tech diplomat from a distant galaxy.

Get ready for a major dose of Bollywood glamour. A new AI-generated (artificial intelligence-generated) video shared by AI artist Ai TOT has reimagined some of India’s most iconic leading ladies — from the eternal Madhubala to the global icon Aishwarya Rai — in sleek, sci-fi looks that feature everything from metallic fabrics and holographic accessories to bold hair transformations that left fans in awe. Also read | AI reimagines Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and 10 other 'Bollywood actresses as superheroes'

Fans love Aishwarya, Madhuri's transformations The internet was particularly buzzing over the futuristic avatars of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Often called the most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya's AI counterpart sported a daring, edgy pixie cut and minimalist metallic jewellery. Fans shared that her 'ethereal' gaze translated perfectly into a sci-fi setting.

Madhuri Dixit, aka 'Dhaka Dhak' girl was reimagined in voluminous, gravity-defying hair and a saree made of liquid silver, proving that her grace was truly timeless. A comment read, "Madhuri and Aish (heart emojis)." Another said, “Madhuri yaarrr (Oh Madhuri).”

Deepika, Rani, and more The reimagining doesn't stop with the classics. Contemporary stars like Deepika Padukone, as well as Rani Mukerji, and Juhi Chawla also featured in the collection. Deepika was seen with crowned braids and a glowing neon neckwear, Rani looked sleek in liquid-metal collar and a minimalist, metallic jumpsuit, while Juhi sported a braided hairstyle and a deep navy draped ensemble.

Late Parveen Babi in short hair as well as Rekha, late Divya Bharti and Saira Banu were also a part of the video that blurred the lines between nostalgia and the future.

