AI reimagines Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and 10 other 'Bollywood actresses as superheroes'

In a fusion of pop culture and technology, Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, has shared a stunning digital compilation. Shared on December 26, the video reimagines 14 of Bollywood’s famous leading ladies as powerful Marvel and DC superheroes, blending Indian cinematic royalty with global comic book aesthetics. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna Katrina Kaif is Catwoman in a sleek leather catsuit, while Alia Bhatt appears as Captain Marvel in a star‑emblem suit, and Priyanka Chopra is Mighty Thor. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

The AI-generated video, captioned 'When Bollywood actresses become Superheroes', has gained social media traction for its uncanny ability to match the real-life personas of these actors with the lore of their superhero counterparts.

Souvik's post showcases a creative 'what-if' scenario, using AI to reimagine popular Bollywood celebs as iconic Marvel and DC superheroes. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reimagined

The AI-generated clip places several top actors into the tactical gear and cosmic armour of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The reimagining focuses on both visual likeness and the vibe of the characters.

Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman blends her ‘warrior’ screen presence (seen in films like Bajirao Mastani) with the Amazonian tiara and bronze-gold eagle breastplate. Priyanka Chopra as Mighty Thor takes on the Jane Foster mantle, featuring Asgardian armour, a red cape, and holding a lightning-charged Mjolnir.

Alia Bhatt in Captain Marvel's avatar captures the cosmic aesthetic with the star-emblem suit and the character's signature blonde-bob hairstyle. Anushka Sharma as Black Widow is seen in a look featuring the tactical black bodysuit and holsters, leaning into a gritty, espionage vibe.

Tamannaah Bhatia as Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) is dressed in the purple-and-black archery suit, complete with a quiver of arrows and a recurve bow. Aishwarya Rai also makes an appearance as Invisible Woman – she is reimagined as Sue Storm from the Fantastic Four in the classic blue-and-white jumpsuit.

Mrunal Thakur is Mera as the Queen of Atlantis in green scale armor, Janhvi Kapoor is Captain Carter in a British‑themed Super Soldier uniform, and Shraddha Kapoor is Supergirl in the iconic blue “S” suit with a red cape. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

The DC Universe and others

The 'what-if' scenario extends into the DC Universe and alternate timelines, pairing actors with characters that mirror their established screen presence. Katrina Kaif as Catwoman is styled in a sleek, matte leather catsuit with the iconic pointed-ear cowl, reminiscent of the Dark Knight trilogy aesthetic.

Mrunal Thakur as Mera is reimagined as the Queen of Atlantis with wet-look hair and the shimmering green scale-mail armor typical of the Aquaman films. Janhvi Kapoor is seen as Captain Carter: a 'Multiverse' twist, placing her in the British-themed Super Soldier uniform with the Union Jack shield. Shraddha Kapoor also appears as Supergirl, seen in flight, wearing the classic blue suit with 'S' and the flowing red cape. Tabu, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also featured in the video.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.