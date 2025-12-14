AI reimagines Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi in retro 70s fashion; fans pick their favourite

You are familiar with seeing contemporary actors from the 2000s-2010s in modern attire, whether it is in sleek bodycons or bejewelled sarees, but have you seen them in retro styles from 70s? Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, shared a beautiful compilation on December 14 of today's stars in old-school glam. Let's take a look at how AI reimagined the celebrities. To see the video, click here. AI creates gorgeous avatars of contemporary actors in 70s fashion. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

1. Suit looks

Contemporary suit designs are more relaxed, whether it is mini kurtis, corset-style kurtis, front-open kurtis and more. Overall, the designs are bold and have interesting cuts.

The celebs look gorgeous in this creative rendition. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

In contrast, suit designs from the 70s leaned towards soft glam. Katrina Kaif, for instance, looks pretty in a fitted peach salwar kameez, paired with voluminous side-parted waves, bold eyeliner and nude glossy lips.

Likewise, Ananya Panday was reimagined as small-town girl in a red-yellow printed suit, with braided hair tied with ribbons. Anushka Sharma's regal look was well accessorised with layered neckpieces, while Alia Bhatt embodied a girl-next-door vibe in a floral kameez with a pink dupatta over her head.

2. Saree and lehengas

Sarees and lehengas are staples of desi fashion, and the AI reimagines the actors gracefully, showcasing the soft opulence of that era. Nora Fatehi, for instance, dazzles in a red lehenga with green accents, heavy embellishments, and layered gold jewellery, while Jacqueline stuns in a black lehenga with silver jewellery and bold eye makeup.

The actors rock traditionals from the period of 70s. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

For the saree looks, Deepika Padukone wows in a gold saree with smoky eyes and bright red lips, while Mrunal is seen in a more everyday saree look from that period.

3. Folk attires

The next set of renditions showcases folk attire from the hilly regions. Janhvi Kapoor wears a deep red fitted blouse with oxidised silver tribal jewellery, her hair centre-parted and tucked under a headscarf. She paired smoky eyes with it.

Sonakshi Sinha also appeared stunning in an elegant silver jewellery set, while Shraddha Kapoor wows in a red embroidered dress adorned with geometric and folk motifs with a green dupatta draped gracefully over her head.

4. 70s- contemporary

The 70s also embraced cool, contemporary silhouettes. From Yami Gautam in dungarees, a very popular staple of the decade, paired with heavy smoky eye makeup, to Disha Patani's green striped shirt and skirt styled with a chunky belt.

Modern looks back then were very dramatic and expressive. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Contemporary fashion back then didn't follow the clean girl aesthetics, but rather was very dramatic, statement-making and bold.

Fans in the comment section pick the looks of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone as their favourites.