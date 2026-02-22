AI restores beautiful old Hollywood wedding looks in video: Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor as brides

The video ended with an image of Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller on their wedding day in June 29, 1956. Marilyn wore a simple but elegant white dress with a low-cut neckline and short sleeves. Her hair was styled in her signature blonde curls, and she was wearing a delicate veil. Arthur was wearing a dark suit, a white shirt, and a black tie. They were both smiling and looking happy as they posed for the camera.

The video begins with a clip of Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer on their wedding day in September 25, 1954. Audrey was wearing a simple but stunning white dress with a high neckline and long sleeves. Her hair was swept up in a graceful bun, and she was wearing a delicate floral crown. Mel was wearing a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bowtie. They were both smiling and happy as they walked hand in hand.

From the delicate lace of Audrey Hepburn to the iconic simplicity of Marilyn Monroe, here is a breakdown of some of those AI-restored Golden Age wedding looks.

On February 17, 2026, X account Beautiful Melody shared a video compilation of AI-generated clips of more than 20 famous Hollywood couples' wedding looks. The AI-generated video captured the essence of the classic Hollywood wedding, with the couples all dressed in elegant attire and walking through beautiful, romantic settings. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna

Other famous bridal looks The video then showed short clips of other famous Hollywood couples, including:

⦿ Carole Lombard and Clark Gable (March 29, 1939)

Carole Lombard wore a sophisticated, sleek grey flannel suit that perfectly captured her practical yet glamorous elopement with Clark Gable.

⦿ Bette Davis and Gary Merrill (July 28, 1950)

Bette Davis wore a modest, structured mid-length dress with quilted detailing and a matching pillbox hat.

⦿ Gloria Hatrick McLeanbard and James Stewart (August 9, 1949)

Gloria Hatrick was seen in a classic, voluminous tulle gown with long lace sleeves.

⦿ Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad 'Nicky' Hilton Jr. (May 6, 1950)

Elizabeth Taylor wore a silk satin gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and thousands of seed pearls.

⦿ Brigitte Bardot and Jacques Charrier (June 18, 1959)

Brigitte Bardot wore a revolutionary pink gingham shirtwaist dress that broke tradition and sparked a worldwide trend.

⦿ Doris Day and Marty Melcher (April 3, 1951)

Doris Day wore a sweet, girl-next-door ensemble: a crisp white suit and a charming floral fascinator.

⦿ Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski (January 20, 1968)

Sharon Tate wore an ivory silk minidress paired with flowers woven directly into her hair.

⦿ Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III (April 19, 1956)

Grace Kelly sported the gold standard of bridal fashion — a high-necked lace bodice over a billowing silk taffeta skirt.

⦿ Joan Crawford and Alfred N. Steele (May 10, 1955)

Joan Crawford wore a sharp, sophisticated cocktail-length dress paired with her signature bold accessories.

⦿ Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller (June 29, 1956)

Marilyn Monroe was seen in a body-skimming, beige chiffon dress with a chin-length veil that focused purely on her natural radiance.

⦿ Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti (April 9, 1966)

Sophia Loren wore a sleek, structured suit that exuded mature, high-fashion Italian grace.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.