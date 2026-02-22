AI restores beautiful old Hollywood wedding looks in video: Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor as brides
A stunningly realistic AI-generated video offers a sweet, evocative look back at some of the most famous Hollywood weddings of all time.
On February 17, 2026, X account Beautiful Melody shared a video compilation of AI-generated clips of more than 20 famous Hollywood couples' wedding looks. The AI-generated video captured the essence of the classic Hollywood wedding, with the couples all dressed in elegant attire and walking through beautiful, romantic settings. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna
From the delicate lace of Audrey Hepburn to the iconic simplicity of Marilyn Monroe, here is a breakdown of some of those AI-restored Golden Age wedding looks.
Audrey Hepburn's wedding look
The video begins with a clip of Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer on their wedding day in September 25, 1954. Audrey was wearing a simple but stunning white dress with a high neckline and long sleeves. Her hair was swept up in a graceful bun, and she was wearing a delicate floral crown. Mel was wearing a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bowtie. They were both smiling and happy as they walked hand in hand.
Marilyn Monroe on her wedding day
The video ended with an image of Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller on their wedding day in June 29, 1956. Marilyn wore a simple but elegant white dress with a low-cut neckline and short sleeves. Her hair was styled in her signature blonde curls, and she was wearing a delicate veil. Arthur was wearing a dark suit, a white shirt, and a black tie. They were both smiling and looking happy as they posed for the camera.
Other famous bridal looks
The video then showed short clips of other famous Hollywood couples, including:
⦿ Carole Lombard and Clark Gable (March 29, 1939)
Carole Lombard wore a sophisticated, sleek grey flannel suit that perfectly captured her practical yet glamorous elopement with Clark Gable.
⦿ Bette Davis and Gary Merrill (July 28, 1950)
Bette Davis wore a modest, structured mid-length dress with quilted detailing and a matching pillbox hat.
⦿ Gloria Hatrick McLeanbard and James Stewart (August 9, 1949)
Gloria Hatrick was seen in a classic, voluminous tulle gown with long lace sleeves.
⦿ Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad 'Nicky' Hilton Jr. (May 6, 1950)
Elizabeth Taylor wore a silk satin gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and thousands of seed pearls.
⦿ Brigitte Bardot and Jacques Charrier (June 18, 1959)
Brigitte Bardot wore a revolutionary pink gingham shirtwaist dress that broke tradition and sparked a worldwide trend.
⦿ Doris Day and Marty Melcher (April 3, 1951)
Doris Day wore a sweet, girl-next-door ensemble: a crisp white suit and a charming floral fascinator.
⦿ Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski (January 20, 1968)
Sharon Tate wore an ivory silk minidress paired with flowers woven directly into her hair.
⦿ Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III (April 19, 1956)
Grace Kelly sported the gold standard of bridal fashion — a high-necked lace bodice over a billowing silk taffeta skirt.
⦿ Joan Crawford and Alfred N. Steele (May 10, 1955)
Joan Crawford wore a sharp, sophisticated cocktail-length dress paired with her signature bold accessories.
⦿ Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller (June 29, 1956)
Marilyn Monroe was seen in a body-skimming, beige chiffon dress with a chin-length veil that focused purely on her natural radiance.
⦿ Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti (April 9, 1966)
Sophia Loren wore a sleek, structured suit that exuded mature, high-fashion Italian grace.
