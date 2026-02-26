Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding date revealed; couple to marry on THIS date in Rhode Island
It’s official! Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot on this date according to reports
The countdown has officially begun. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, one of the most anticipated celebrity events of 2026, is happening sooner than anyone expected. After months of speculation, new reports have revealed that the couple will tie the knot on June 13 at The Ocean House in Rhode Island, USA.
The date, naturally, has Swifties in a frenzy. As fans know, 13 isn’t just any number, it’s Taylor’s lifelong lucky charm, one she’s written about, worn on her hand, and hidden in countless Easter eggs.
According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the couple has already begun finalising plans for their summer ceremony. With the wedding paperwork expected to be completed within the next 30 days, the Rhode Island venue, the same coastal state where Taylor owns a mansion in Watch Hill, is bracing for an influx of guests and fans. Local reports even suggest that hotel prices near the venue have surged since the date leaked.
The wedding details
As per Entertainment Tonight, the wedding will be a star-studded but sentimental affair. The guest list reportedly includes some of Taylor's close friends and industry icons, while rapper Flavor Flav has volunteered to officiate the ceremony. British TV host Graham Norton is also rumoured to be among the invitees.
The wedding will mark a full-circle moment for Taylor, who made her relationship with Kelce public on August 26, 2025, after a dreamy floral proposal that sent the internet into meltdown.
The proposal that broke the internet
Fans had long suspected an engagement, but the confirmation came from Taylor's own Instagram. The singer posted a picture of herself with Travis with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” Furthermore, Taylor’s soon-to-be father-in-law Ed Kelce confirmed to Cleveland News 5 that the proposal actually took place nearly two weeks before it went public.
Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Travis popped the question at his Kansas home, a property he reportedly bought just months into dating Taylor so the two could enjoy some privacy. The backyard, according to reports, was transformed into a floral wonderland inspired by the garden from Taylor’s Lover photoshoot.
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare to say “I do”, the fairytale feels perfectly timed, a union that blends her lyrical love stories with his grounded charm. F
