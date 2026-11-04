Alia Bhatt supports Ranbir Kapoor at Ramayana premiere; has epic start to Diwali in simple linen saree and raw silver blouse

On November 3, Rhea posted pictures of Alia's look on Instagram with the caption, “ Alia Bhatt wears a raw silver blouse by Rimple and Harpreet, designed by Rah Jewels, with a pure linen saree by the exquisite Anavila for the Ramayana Screening.” Check out Alia's pictures below:

To attend the premiere of her husband Ranbir Kapoor 's epic drama film, Ramayana, Alia Bhatt chose a linen saree designed by Anavila and a custom raw silver blouse by Rimple and Harpreet's Rah Jewels. “An epic start to Diwali,” Alia wrote as she shared the pictures of her look. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor for the occasion, with makeup and hair done by Mickey Contractor and Hrishikesh Naskar.

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Last night, the cast and makers of Ramayana hosted a premiere of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film in Mumbai. Actor Alia Bhatt also attended the special occasion to support Ranbir, along with his family, including Neetu Kapoor. Alia chose a statement blouse-and-saree look for the event. Let's decode her look.

The details Alia's saree is called the Gumal linen saree and is available on the Anavila website for ₹14,500. Crafted from classic chambray linen in a pleasant green shade, the drape features a detailed selvedge in a mix of zari and a contrast-colour blue border. It is an easy pick which can be styled for work and leisure alike.

Alia wore the drape in a traditional style; however, for the pallu, she draped it in a way that showed off the statement-making blouse. The jewelled piece features a sleeveless halter design with a scoop neckline, a backless silhouette, and a cropped hem. It features heavily embroidered raw silver jewellery pieces perfectly complementing the minimal linen saree.

The styling Alia and Rhea accessorised the linen saree and raw silver-jewelled blouse with just a pair of artisanal earrings—from Rhea's mom Sunita Kapoor's personal collection—and a simple gold band ring. A dainty blue bindi gave the finishing touches to the styling.

Meanwhile, for the hair, Alia left her tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to add some definition. Feathered brows, glittery pink eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, rouged pink cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a glossy pink lip shade rounded off the glam.