Nita Ambani twins with daughter Isha Ambani in floral printed traditional look during 63rd birthday celebrations

Nita Ambani wore an ivory silk cotton saree for the special occasion. The white six yards features a delicate, feminine floral pattern with kalamkari borders, which she draped in a traditional style. A matching printed blouse with half sleeves, a statement necklace, bangles in both hands, a diamond ring, and massive gem-adorned earrings completed her look. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted bun, a bindi, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, and a glossy pink lip shade to give it a finishing touch.

Videos and pictures from the event show Nita and Isha inaugurating Anant Aashray. For the occasion, the mother-daughter duo chose minimal, ivory-printed traditional ensembles; the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore a saree, while her daughter complemented her in a cotton suit set. Let's decode what they wore:

Nita Ambani celebrated her 63rd birthday on November 1, 2026. The Reliance Foundation chairperson marked the special occasion by announcing and inaugurating the Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Aashray, an initiative dedicated to providing care and a lifelong home for orphaned children, senior citizens, and people with physical and developmental disabilities.

Meanwhile, Isha wore an ivory kurta featuring a pink-and-green floral pattern, a round neckline with a V-slit, silver lace embroidery, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look with matching green floral pants, diamond earrings, and minimal glam.

Nita Ambani's speech at the event During the event, Nita Ambani addressed the crowd, talking about the special initiative, and said, “Today, on my birthday, I am embarking on a beautiful new journey with all of you. With God's and my parents' blessings, deep gratitude for the gift of life and the support of Mukesh and my entire family, I am laying the foundation stone of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Aashray.”

She added, “Our Anant Aashray will have an orphanage for children and an old-age home for the elderly, and a lifelong home for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. It will be a loving community for more than five thousand people.”