Nita Ambani twins with daughter Isha Ambani in floral printed traditional look during 63rd birthday celebrations
At the launch of Anant Aashray on her 63rd birthday, Nita Ambani wore a floral printed saree, twinning with her daughter Isha Ambani, who wore a kurta set.
Nita Ambani celebrated her 63rd birthday on November 1, 2026. The Reliance Foundation chairperson marked the special occasion by announcing and inaugurating the Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Aashray, an initiative dedicated to providing care and a lifelong home for orphaned children, senior citizens, and people with physical and developmental disabilities.
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Videos and pictures from the event show Nita and Isha inaugurating Anant Aashray. For the occasion, the mother-daughter duo chose minimal, ivory-printed traditional ensembles; the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore a saree, while her daughter complemented her in a cotton suit set. Let's decode what they wore:
Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's traditional fits
Nita Ambani wore an ivory silk cotton saree for the special occasion. The white six yards features a delicate, feminine floral pattern with kalamkari borders, which she draped in a traditional style. A matching printed blouse with half sleeves, a statement necklace, bangles in both hands, a diamond ring, and massive gem-adorned earrings completed her look. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted bun, a bindi, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, and a glossy pink lip shade to give it a finishing touch.
Meanwhile, Isha wore an ivory kurta featuring a pink-and-green floral pattern, a round neckline with a V-slit, silver lace embroidery, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look with matching green floral pants, diamond earrings, and minimal glam.
Nita Ambani's speech at the event
During the event, Nita Ambani addressed the crowd, talking about the special initiative, and said, “Today, on my birthday, I am embarking on a beautiful new journey with all of you. With God's and my parents' blessings, deep gratitude for the gift of life and the support of Mukesh and my entire family, I am laying the foundation stone of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Aashray.”
She added, “Our Anant Aashray will have an orphanage for children and an old-age home for the elderly, and a lifelong home for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. It will be a loving community for more than five thousand people.”
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights. She is the first Indian to be elected an honorary trustee of the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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