Nita, Mukesh Ambani share adorable moment at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding. Watch

The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok turned into a grand, star-studded celebration, drawing some of the biggest names from the worlds of cricket, Bollywood and business. The cricketer tied the knot with Chandhok on March 5 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai attended by a glittering guest list. Nita Ambani arrived at the venue with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Among the high-profile attendees were Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who quickly caught the attention of fans and paparazzi with their elegant appearance and a sweet moment that has now gone viral online.

Nita Ambani arrived at the venue with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Close behind them, their eldest son, Aakash Ambani, also made an entrance with his wife, Shloka Mehta.

A video from the wedding that is now circulating on social media shows Mukesh Ambani gently taking Nita Ambani’s hand as the couple pauses to pose for photographers outside the venue. The affectionate gesture quickly caught the attention of fans online.

An Ambani fan page, @ambani_update, shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Ambani Family serving timeless elegance at the wedding celebration of Arjun Tendulkar.”