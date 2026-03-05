Nita, Mukesh Ambani share adorable moment at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding. Watch
Mukesh Ambani was seen gently taking Nita Ambani's hand while posing for paparazzi at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding.
The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok turned into a grand, star-studded celebration, drawing some of the biggest names from the worlds of cricket, Bollywood and business. The cricketer tied the knot with Chandhok on March 5 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai attended by a glittering guest list.
Among the high-profile attendees were Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who quickly caught the attention of fans and paparazzi with their elegant appearance and a sweet moment that has now gone viral online.
Nita Ambani arrived at the venue with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Close behind them, their eldest son, Aakash Ambani, also made an entrance with his wife, Shloka Mehta.
A video from the wedding that is now circulating on social media shows Mukesh Ambani gently taking Nita Ambani’s hand as the couple pauses to pose for photographers outside the venue. The affectionate gesture quickly caught the attention of fans online.
An Ambani fan page, @ambani_update, shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Ambani Family serving timeless elegance at the wedding celebration of Arjun Tendulkar.”
Watch the video below:
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok in a spectacular ceremony held in South Mumbai.
Ambani family hosts Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding event
Before the Mumbai ceremony, the couple’s wedding festivities had already begun with a pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar hosted by the Ambani family. Several members of the Ambani family were present at the event, including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani.
A video from the celebration shows Nita delivering a heartfelt speech for Sachin Tendulkar and his family, calling them “family” and blessing Arjun and Saaniya’s union. “My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life,” Nita Ambani said.
“Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” she added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More