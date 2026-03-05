Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Wedding festivities begin, Bachchans and Ambanis arrive
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Sachin Tendulkar's son is tying the knot with longtime girlfriend, businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai on March 5.
Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar’s son, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, is tying the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman and the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The wedding, taking place on March 5 in Mumbai, is expected to be attended by some of the most popular and powerful people in the country, including top cricketers, administrators, politicians, businessmen, and the top names from Bollywood as well....Read More
• Arjun and Saaniya grew up around the same people — their families had known each other for years. Sachin has known Saaniya’s grandfather, Ravi Ghai, for decades
• Arjun has been a cricketer playing in the domestic circuit for Mumbai and Assam, apart from a handful of appearances in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, his father’s side.
• Meanwhile, Saaniya has been busy building her own name by running a successful pet spa chain and stepping into the world of entrepreneurship.
• Arjun and Saaniya were reportedly introduced formally by his sister Sara Tendulkar, who often brought her best friend Saaniya along for Pilates classes, brunches, and vacations. The couple’s acquaintanceship turned into friendship and eventually love blossomed.
• Their engagement on August 13, 2025, was a hush-hush affair at the Ghai residence in Mumbai, attended only by family and a handful of close friends. It wasn’t until Sachin confirmed the event on Reddit months later that most people discovered about it.
• Earlier this month, the families and close friends gathered in Jamnagar for a puja hosted by the Ambanis, friends to both the families.
• Their wedding takes place in south Mumbai with everyone from industrialists and cricketers to Bollywood stars in attendance.
Arjun Tendulkar wedding live updates: Akash Ambani and Sholka Mehta arrive
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani also arrived at the wedding with wife Shloka Mehta on Thursday afternoon, all smiles for the shutterbugs at the venue.
Arjun Tendulkar wedding live updates: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose together
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arrived together at the wedding and obliged the paps by posing for pictures together.
Arjun Tendulkar wedding live updates: The Bachchans arrive
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived at the wedding on Thursday afternoon but unlike most other guests, chose not to pose for the paparazzi stationed at the entrance. They were spotted chatting with guests inside.
Arjun Tendulkar wedding live updates: Wedding festivities begin
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are tying the knot in Mumbai today in the presence of their friends and families.