Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Wedding festivities begin, Bachchans and Ambanis arrive

• Arjun and Saaniya grew up around the same people — their families had known each other for years. Sachin has known Saaniya’s grandfather, Ravi Ghai, for decades

• Arjun has been a cricketer playing in the domestic circuit for Mumbai and Assam, apart from a handful of appearances in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, his father’s side.

• Meanwhile, Saaniya has been busy building her own name by running a successful pet spa chain and stepping into the world of entrepreneurship.

• Arjun and Saaniya were reportedly introduced formally by his sister Sara Tendulkar, who often brought her best friend Saaniya along for Pilates classes, brunches, and vacations. The couple’s acquaintanceship turned into friendship and eventually love blossomed.

• Their engagement on August 13, 2025, was a hush-hush affair at the Ghai residence in Mumbai, attended only by family and a handful of close friends. It wasn’t until Sachin confirmed the event on Reddit months later that most people discovered about it.

• Earlier this month, the families and close friends gathered in Jamnagar for a puja hosted by the Ambanis, friends to both the families.

• Their wedding takes place in south Mumbai with everyone from industrialists and cricketers to Bollywood stars in attendance.