Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Meet Arjun Tendulkar's wife and Sachin Tendulkar's 'bahu': Details about her family, profession

The couple, who reportedly got engaged in August 2025, celebrated the union following a series of pre-wedding events, including a grand puja hosted by the Ambani family in Jamnagar and a mehendi-sangeet in Mumbai earlier in March.

Arjun Tendulkar, cricketer and son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, married his longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 in a glittering ceremony in south Mumbai. The wedding took place at a high-security 5-star hotel, drawing a high-profile guest list from the worlds of sports, business, and entertainment. Also read: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Wedding festivities begin, Bachchans and Ambanis arrive

Who is Saaniya Chandhok? While she has largely remained out of the public eye, Saaniya Chandhok is a member of a prominent business family. According to Falconebiz.com, Saaniya is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and 'designated partner' at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand, since May 2022.

She is reportedly an alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), where she graduated with a degree in business management in 2020, and driven by her passion for animals, she reportedly also completed a veterinary technician course through the Worldwide Veterinary Service.

Saaniya is the daughter of Sunny and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok and the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the chairman of the Graviss Group, who owns popular ice cream brands like Kwality Ice Cream, The Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin-Robbins, as per Gravissgroup.com. Apart from the food industry, the family business is a major player in India’s hospitality sector, overseeing brands such as the InterContinental Hotel in Mumbai.

A star-studded wedding Several icons of Indian cricket and cinema attended Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar's wedding on March 5 – from cricket legends MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan, with their wives, to prominent business figures like Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Bollywood personalities like the Bachchan family, and Shah Rukh Khan, and family. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also made a rare public appearance to bless the couple. Click here to know what the Bachchans wore to the wedding.

Saaniya and Arjun twinned in traditional red ensembles for their wedding ceremony. Arjun wore a sherwani with intricate threadwork, while Saaniya wore a heavily embroidered saree for her big day. Click here to see what the Tendulkars wore to the wedding. Click here for an inside glimpse at Arjun and Saaniya's dreamy wedding with ‘270 degree mandap’, and Harshdeep Kaur singing during bridal entry.