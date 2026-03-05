Inside Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok's dreamy wedding: 270 degree mandap, Harshdeep Kaur singing during bridal entry
Arjun Tendulkar wed Saaniya Chandhok in a dreamy formal wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday morning.
Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday morning at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by the who-is-who of Indian cricketing, political, cinema, and business circles. The guest list included everyone from the Ambanis to the Bachchans and the Thackereys to Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh.
A 270 degree mandap with soft design
The formal wedding ceremony took place at The St Regis in Mumbai under the theme ‘SaaJ’, a portmanteau of the couple’s names. In contrast to the colourful mehendi, the focus at the wedding was on ‘subtle grandeur’. The wedding planners informed HT Lifestyle that the ceremony was set beneath a breathtaking 270-degree centre mandap installation. The design language of the decor was soft yet commanding: cloud-like expanses of baby’s breath layered with off-whites, blush pinks, fresh greens, and muted gold accents created a serene, dreamlike atmosphere that elevated the sanctity of the rituals while maintaining refined restraint.
Harshdeep Kaur and Shankar Mahadevan’s voices lend the charm
The ceremony’s emotional depth was heightened by two celebrated voices from Indian music, singing live. Harshdeep Kaur’s voice accompanied the bride’s entry, while Shankar Mahadevan performed the Mangalashtak. Following the rituals, the celebration transitioned seamlessly into a traditional Maharashtrian sit-down Pangat.
"We have always believed that a wedding is as much about the families as it is about the couple. Being entrusted with such a personal milestone was a responsibility we carried with great care. Our focus throughout was to protect the intimacy of the celebration and allow the family to truly be present in every moment. For us, the success of this wedding was never defined by its scale, but by the trust the family placed in us to honour their most cherished day as if it were our own," says Vismay Chokshi, founder and director of Eternity by Trinity, who planned the grand ceremony.
The star-studded guest list
The celebrations were attended by close family members, friends, and several distinguished personalities from the worlds of sport, business, and entertainment. While the wedding remained an intimate and carefully curated affair, the guest list reflected the stature and legacy of the families. Notable attendees included Amitabh Bachchan, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani with Shloka Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jay Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra, Irfan Pathan with Sara Baig, Ravi Shastri, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
