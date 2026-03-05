Aishwarya Rai dazzles in shimmering blue and silver anarkali, poses with Abhishek Bachchan at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a stunning joint appearance at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding in Mumbai on March 5.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, turned heads as they made an appearance at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar, on March 5. The couple, whose public appearances together are rare, joined a galaxy of stars to bless Arjun and his bride, Saaniya Chandhok, at the high-profile ceremony in south Mumbai. Also read | Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Festivities begin, Bollywood celebs expected to attend
Aishwarya Rai was a vision in bue and silver
Aishwarya Rai, often hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, lived up to her title in a breathtaking, sparkling blue and silver anarkali. The ensemble featured intricate all-over silver embroidery that shimmered under the lights. Her ethnic ensemble featured a floor-length flared cut that exuded royal elegance.
She complemented the look with her trademark bold red lip, hair styled in soft curls, and a statement silver bag. To match the heavy silver zardosi work on her anarkali, Aishwarya chose diamond jewellery that exuded grace.
Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper, opting for a sophisticated black sherwani that perfectly complemented Aishwarya’s regal attire. The duo’s coordinated elegance was a highlight for paparazzi and fans alike. The couple was seen smiling and posing for photos before entering the wedding venue.
Not just Aishwarya and Abhishek, the Bachchan family's presence – actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived together – added a layer of old-school Bollywood glamour to the cricketing world's biggest wedding of the year.
A star-studded wedding
The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok (granddaughter of hospitality tycoon Ravi Ghai) has been the talk of the town. Following weeks of lavish pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Mumbai, the wedding ceremony saw a cross-section of India’s elite.
Sachin’s former teammates turned up in full force. MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni twinned in stylish and understated cream looks. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech made a statement in coordinated black outfits, while Harbhajan Singh wore a festive sherwani alongside wife Geeta Basra.
Zaheer Khan was also spotted with actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge. Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig also graced the wedding. Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, who hosted a pre-wedding puja for Arjun and Saaniya at their Reliance estate in Jamnagar some weeks ago, led the business delegation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.