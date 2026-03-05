Aishwarya Rai dazzles in shimmering blue and silver anarkali, poses with Abhishek Bachchan at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, turned heads as they made an appearance at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar, on March 5. The couple, whose public appearances together are rare, joined a galaxy of stars to bless Arjun and his bride, Saaniya Chandhok, at the high-profile ceremony in south Mumbai. Also read | Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Festivities begin, Bollywood celebs expected to attend Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding in Mumbai on March 5. (Instagram/ manav.manglani)

Aishwarya Rai was a vision in bue and silver Aishwarya Rai, often hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, lived up to her title in a breathtaking, sparkling blue and silver anarkali. The ensemble featured intricate all-over silver embroidery that shimmered under the lights. Her ethnic ensemble featured a floor-length flared cut that exuded royal elegance.

She complemented the look with her trademark bold red lip, hair styled in soft curls, and a statement silver bag. To match the heavy silver zardosi work on her anarkali, Aishwarya chose diamond jewellery that exuded grace.

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper, opting for a sophisticated black sherwani that perfectly complemented Aishwarya’s regal attire. The duo’s coordinated elegance was a highlight for paparazzi and fans alike. The couple was seen smiling and posing for photos before entering the wedding venue.

Not just Aishwarya and Abhishek, the Bachchan family's presence – actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived together – added a layer of old-school Bollywood glamour to the cricketing world's biggest wedding of the year.