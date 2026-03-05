MS Dhoni-Sakshi, Irfan Pathan-Safa Baig twin in gorgeous cream looks at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding

Mahendra Singh Dhoni embraced his signature ‘Captain Cool’ vibe in a pale beige-blush silk kurta, detailed with intricate Resham and Zardosi embroidery along the centre and cuffs. The subtle floral and paisley motifs in muted green, red, and gold, paired with the fabric’s self-striped texture, lent the ensemble a refined, classic Indian aesthetic. He kept the look clean and understated with crisp white churidar trousers, letting the craftsmanship of the kurta shine.

The Dhonis turned heads in coordinated ethnic ensembles, serving couple goals on the fashion front. While all eyes are on what the bride and groom will wear, let’s take a closer look at what the cricketers wore and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok look straight out of a fairytale in ivory and silver at their pre-wedding ceremony )

Cricketer legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni made a stylish entrance at the wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok . Alongside them, other cricket stars, including Irfan Pathan and Saba, Harbhajan Singh and his wife, Zaheer Khan and his wife, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble and others were also present at the Mumbai wedding on March 5.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig turn heads with coordinated elegance at the event, blending sharp tailoring with delicate traditional touches. Irfan stuns in a pale cream three-piece suit, featuring a fitted blazer, matching waistcoat, and slim trousers, styled casually with an unbuttoned white shirt and polished brown shoes for a modern, relaxed look.

Sakshi Dhoni complemented him in an ivory anarkali-style suit adorned with Kalamkari-inspired borders featuring floral vines and peacock motifs, exuding regal charm. Her sheer dupatta with a delicate gold border, layered gold jewellery, and a heavily embellished gold potli bag added elegance and traditional flair, creating a harmonious and sophisticated couple look.

Safa complements him in an ethereal blush pink gown with a voluminous tulle skirt and intricately embellished sleeves. Her sheer matching hijab, Lady Dior bag, and diamond choker complete the look, creating a soft, romantic aesthetic that perfectly balances Irfan’s structured ensemble. Together, they nail a pastel and neutral palette, epitomising couple goals.

The wedding festivities of Arjun Tendulkar brought together a glittering lineup of cricket stars and their families. Former players, including Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, and Irfan Pathan with Safa Baig, were all present, creating a star-studded reunion of India’s cricket fraternity. The gathering also saw legendary figures like Ravi Shastri and Ajit Agarkar with his wife Fatima Ghadially, while Bhajji and several other prominent cricketers also joined in.