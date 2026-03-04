Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok look straight out of a fairytale in ivory and silver at their pre-wedding ceremony
The Tendulkars hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai, where Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok served elegance in coordinated ivory ensembles.
Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar hosted an intimate yet opulent pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai for their son Arjun Tendulkar, who is all set to marry Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman and the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai.
For the special evening, the couple looked nothing short of ethereal in coordinated ivory ensembles that radiated understated elegance and regal sophistication. As excitement builds around their wedding-day fashion, let’s take a closer look at their pre-wedding outfits and draw some ethnic style inspiration. (Also read: Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali choose glam lehengas for Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebrations )
What Arjun Tendulkar wore
Arjun opted for a classic ivory sherwani that perfectly blended tradition with understated elegance. The outfit featured fine, all-over tonal embroidery that added texture without making the look feel heavy. The structured cut and clean silhouette gave him a sharp, regal presence, while the subtle sheen of the fabric elevated the festive vibe.
He paired it with well-fitted beige trousers and matching traditional juttis, keeping the palette cohesive and sophisticated. The minimal styling worked in his favour, allowing the craftsmanship of the sherwani to stand out.
Saaniya Chandhok stuns in ivory lehenga
Saaniya, on the other hand, brought in a touch of sparkle with her silver lehenga set. The skirt was richly embellished with intricate sequins and detailed threadwork, creating a luminous effect under the lights. She teamed it with a fitted blouse featuring delicate embroidery and a coordinated dupatta draped elegantly over her shoulder.
Her jewellery choice, a statement choker, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, added a bridal touch without overpowering the ensemble. Softly styled hair and glowing makeup completed the look, making the couple’s ivory and silver combination feel balanced, refined, and perfectly suited for a pre-wedding celebration.
More details
Sara Tendulkar and her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, also turned heads in statement ethnic ensembles at Arjun Tendulkar’s pre-wedding celebrations. Sara embraced a vibrant aesthetic in a heavily embellished mirror-work lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta, bringing a burst of colour and festive sparkle to the evening.
(Also read: Sara Tendulkar reveals her skincare secrets for acne-prone skin, says 'I'm cautious of trends' )
Anjali, on the other hand, chose a deep blue sharara set intricately detailed with elaborate embellishments, striking a perfect balance between grace and grandeur. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar kept his look refined in an emerald green kurta set, elevated with a rich brocade jacket that added texture and a regal finish to his ensemble.
