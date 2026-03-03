Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali choose glam lehengas for Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebrations

Let’s take a closer look at each ensemble they wore for the pre-wedding ceremony.

With the pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar underway, his family has been delivering noteworthy fashion moments. Whether it is his sister Sara Tendulkar and mother Anjali Tendulkar stepping out in casual-smart denim and crisp shirts at the airport or the entire family dressing up in rich traditional outfits, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in an elegant kurta set layered with a statement jacket, their style has remained consistently on point, dressing up in rich traditional outfits. For the pre-wedding festivities, the family embraced full-fledged festive glam, stepping out in stunning ensembles that reflect rich embroidery work. From embroidered lehengas to regal kurta sets and coordinating festive palettes, each look aced the grandeur of wedding celebrations.

Both the outfits worn by the mother-daughter duo were rich in elegant craftsmanship, featuring rich handiwork such as embroidery, threadwork and ornate floral and geometric motifs. The outfits beautifully captured the grandeur

Sara chose a vibrant multicoloured lehenga. The blouse featured intricate craftsmanship. The voluminous lehenga skirt paired well with the ornate blouse, exuding the vibe of a festive mood. The dupatta further tied in the look well. The overall colour story of the outfit was festive in nature, with vibrant deep pink, red, and hints of green. For accessorising, she wore a statement necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and a prominent maang tikka. She also styled her hair in a neat plait.

Anjali Tendulkar also looked elegant in a navy blue and gold embroidered ensemble. The heavy golden embroidery was the highlight of the outfit, adding depth, richness and a regal style to the silhouette. The intricate golden detailing stood out beautifully against the navy blue base. Blue and gold are a timelessly luxurious combination, making this look work so gracefully well together.