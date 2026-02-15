Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali dress in simple looks as they arrive for Arjun Tendulkar wedding festivities in Jamnagar
Stylish mother-daughter duo, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar, were spotted at the airport ahead of Arjun Tendulkar's wedding festivities in Jamnagar.
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. A day after Valentine's Day 2026, on February 15, the Tendulkar family arrived in Jamnagar for the wedding celebrations with the Ambanis. Paparazzi spotted them at the airport.
Let's take a look at the stylish airport outfits the mother-daughter duo, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar, opted for while touching down in Jamnagar for the celebrations. Airport style is all about low-effort luxe, and their outfits check all the right boxes.
Outfits breakdown
Sara wore a fitted black top underneath, layered with a grey shawl that adds texture and is also perfect for keeping cosy during the practical in-flight AC chill. For bottoms, she paired high-waisted, light-wash blue jeans. Similarly, her hairstyle was kept minimal and casual, with her hair pulled back. She wore soft blush and lip gloss. Overall, the outfit is ideal for airport fashion, staying understated while still exuding a classy, effortless energy.
Likewise, Anjali opted for a polished look, wearing a pink shirt paired with sunglasses, finding the perfect balance between comfort and chic.
Style takeaways
Wondering what you can wear to the airport that can double up as something functional yet stylish? Look no further, as Sara Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar serve major sartorial inspiration for the same. If you are drawn to dramatic layering without putting in too much effort and prefer a low-key, understated vibe, opt for a neutral monochrome palette.
This means you can go for grey shawls, layered over black tees, paired with casualwear staples like high-waisted jeans. On the other hand, for a more formal look, go for a pastel shirt, cream trousers, brown bag with minimal accessories.
More about the wedding
At Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, the guests in attendance are expected to be high-profile. Sachin Tendulkar and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 at his residence, personally inviting him to the upcoming wedding celebrations. Arjun, who is 25, is a left-arm pace bowler and all-rounder representing.
