Sachin Tendulkar meets PM Narendra Modi, personally invites him to Arjun–Saaniya's wedding

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to personally invite him to the upcoming wedding celebrations of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, with Saaniya Chandok. The couple, who got engaged last year, are reportedly planning to tie the knot next month. Tendulkar was accompanied by Arjun, Saaniya and close family members during the visit. The meeting highlighted the strong bond shared between the cricketing icon and the Prime Minister, while also marking an important milestone for the Tendulkar family as they prepare for a significant and joyous chapter ahead. Sachin Tendulkar invited PM Narendra Modi for his son's wedding. (X Image)

Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message after meeting PM Modi, personally extending an invitation to his son, Arjun, and Saaniya's wedding, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s blessings and warm words for the young couple.

"We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple," Tendulkar wrote on X.