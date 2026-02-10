Sachin Tendulkar meets PM Narendra Modi, personally invites him to Arjun–Saaniya's wedding
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to personally invite him to the upcoming wedding celebrations of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, with Saaniya Chandok. The couple, who got engaged last year, are reportedly planning to tie the knot next month. Tendulkar was accompanied by Arjun, Saaniya and close family members during the visit. The meeting highlighted the strong bond shared between the cricketing icon and the Prime Minister, while also marking an important milestone for the Tendulkar family as they prepare for a significant and joyous chapter ahead.
Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message after meeting PM Modi, personally extending an invitation to his son, Arjun, and Saaniya's wedding, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s blessings and warm words for the young couple.
"We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple," Tendulkar wrote on X.
The batting great also went on to invite other political leaders for Arjun's wedding, including Home Minister Amit Shah.
Arjun Tendulkar in domestic cricket so far…
Arjun, 25, has steadily carved out his own path as a left-arm pace bowler and all-rounder representing Goa in domestic cricket. Across 24 first-class appearances, he has picked up 52 wickets at an average just over 38 while also contributing 685 runs, including a memorable century on debut in the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan in 2022. The milestone carried added significance, echoing his father, Sachin Tendulkar’s, hundred on his Ranji debut for Mumbai back in 1988. In List A cricket, Arjun has featured in 24 matches, claiming 26 wickets and adding useful lower-order runs. His T20 record includes 35 wickets from 29 outings, underlining his ability to make an impact in the shorter format.
On the IPL front, he has had limited opportunities so far, turning out five times for the Mumbai Indians across two seasons. Although released ahead of the 2025 campaign, he was later re-signed at the mega auction for INR 30 lakh. For the upcoming season, he has moved to Lucknow Super Giants, marking a fresh chapter in his professional journey.