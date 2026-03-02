Sara Tendulkar reveals her skincare secrets for acne-prone skin, says 'I'm cautious of trends'

While the chatter in the skincare industry is all about 10-step routines and "glass skin" trends, for Sara Tendulkar, her glowing skin is a result of doing basics like hydration and sun protection consistently. The 28-year-old daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a biomedical scientist and nutritionist with a Master’s from University College London. As an advocate for healthy living, Sara Tendulkar says she does not experiment much with trends, but believes in dermatologist-backed formulations to maintain glowing skin. Sara Tendulkar's glowing skin is a result of healthy genes and a consistent skincare routine. (Instagram/Sara Tendulkar)

Sara, who is also an entrepreneur, recently joined hands with Cetaphil India to endorse its Gentle Exfoliating SA Range designed for oily, acne-prone skin. In an interview with HT Shop Now, Sara opens up about her personal journey with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), the reality of managing sensitive, acne-prone skin, and the importance of the 'less is more' theory for skincare.

Excerpts from the interview: Q. What is your skin type, and what is your daily routine or what ingredients do you use to avoid breakouts or dryness?

Sara Tendulkar: My skin is sensitive and acne-prone, so I am very particular about what I use. I gravitate towards gentle cleansers, lightweight moisturisers, and ingredients that help maintain balance without stripping the skin.

My routine is quite simple and consistent. I focus on cleansing well, keeping my skin hydrated, and protecting it from the sun by using sunscreen. I prefer to not overwhelm my skin with too many products as I have learnt that doing the basics well works far better for me than constantly experimenting.

Q. Do you follow different skincare routines for morning and night?

Sara Tendulkar: Yes, mornings are lighter and more protective, while nights focus on cleansing and recovery. I always take off my make-up and cleanse my skin with it before I hit the bed.