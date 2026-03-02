Sara Tendulkar reveals her skincare secrets for acne-prone skin, says 'I'm cautious of trends'

While the chatter in the skincare industry is all about 10-step routines and "glass skin" trends, for Sara Tendulkar, her glowing skin is a result of doing basics like hydration and sun protection consistently. The 28-year-old daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a biomedical scientist and nutritionist with a Master’s from University College London. As an advocate for healthy living, Sara Tendulkar says she does not experiment much with trends, but believes in dermatologist-backed formulations to maintain glowing skin.
Sara, who is also an entrepreneur, recently joined hands with Cetaphil India to endorse its Gentle Exfoliating SA Range designed for oily, acne-prone skin. In an interview with HT Shop Now, Sara opens up about her personal journey with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), the reality of managing sensitive, acne-prone skin, and the importance of the 'less is more' theory for skincare.
Excerpts from the interview:
Q. What is your skin type, and what is your daily routine or what ingredients do you use to avoid breakouts or dryness? Sara Tendulkar: My skin is sensitive and acne-prone, so I am very particular about what I use. I gravitate towards gentle cleansers, lightweight moisturisers, and ingredients that help maintain balance without stripping the skin.
My routine is quite simple and consistent. I focus on cleansing well, keeping my skin hydrated, and protecting it from the sun by using sunscreen. I prefer to not overwhelm my skin with too many products as I have learnt that doing the basics well works far better for me than constantly experimenting.
Q. Do you follow different skincare routines for morning and night? Sara Tendulkar: Yes, mornings are lighter and more protective, while nights focus on cleansing and recovery. I always take off my make-up and cleanse my skin with it before I hit the bed.
Q. What’s one skincare habit you wish you had started earlier? Sara Tendulkar: Being patient with my skin. I think, for a long time, I believed more products would give quicker results, but understanding my skin barrier and respecting it has made the biggest difference.
Q. In the past, you've spoken about your PCOS diagnosis. Tell us about the skin struggles it led to and how did you navigate it? Sara Tendulkar: PCOS brought its own set of challenges, especially oily skin and breakouts. It made me more aware of how closely internal health and skin health are linked. I focused on consistency with eating clean, strength training, simplified and gentle skincare, and worked with dermatologists to understand what my skin actually needs rather than chasing quick fixes.
Q. As someone with a background in biomedical science, what do you look for in your skincare products? Sara Tendulkar: I look for gentle yet science-backed formulations that are clinically tested and suitable for sensitive skin. Ingredient transparency and dermatological credibility matter a lot to me. I am cautious of trends and prefer products that are designed to support long-term skin health.
Q. Are there any nuskhas or home remedies you swear by for your skin? Sara Tendulkar: Nothing extreme, honestly. I believe hydration, good sleep, and consistency matter more than DIY remedies. Sometimes the simplest habits are the most effective.
Q. Foods and drinks you avoid for a healthy glow? Sara Tendulkar: I try to limit excessive sugar and processed or oily foods. Staying hydrated and eating balanced meals makes a visible difference to my skin.
Q. When your skin feels dull or tired, what’s your quick glow fix? Sara Tendulkar: I use a gentle acid for exfoliation and glow. Also, rest and hydration always show on the skin.