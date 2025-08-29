Sara Tendulkar at 27 says 'health and happiness are everything' for her: 'No shame in looking after yourself'

For Sara Tendulkar, self-care is key, even in a busy life. In an August 29 interview with Elle India, Sara shared how small moments of movement and quiet reflection can make a big difference. Sara Tendulkar explained why prioritising self-care is so important, even if it's just a few minutes a day. (Instagram/ Sara Tendulkar)

The 27-year-old entrepreneur, who is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently launched her own Pilates studio in Mumbai, marking her entry into the wellness industry, combining her passion for fitness and nutrition. Also read | Sara Tendulkar reveals diet and beauty secrets: 'I begin my mornings with water, nuts and a cup of black coffee'

Sara shares why self-care matters so much to her

In her new interview, Sara explained why prioritising self-care is so important, even if it's just a few minutes a day. She said, “No matter how packed my schedule is, I make time to move — even if it’s just a 15-minute walk. I also carve out pockets of quiet to unwind and reflect. Those little acts of self-care keep me at my best.”

'No shame in looking after yourself'

Sara, who has been open about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that affects many women, asked people to prioritise their health and happiness, and not to be afraid to ask for help when needed. According to her, choosing yourself and your well-being takes courage, and it's essential for navigating life's challenges.

She said, “Health and happiness are everything. If you’re navigating PCOS or anything else, please ask for help from friends, family or professionals. There’s strength in speaking up, and no shame in looking after yourself. Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is choose yourself.”

