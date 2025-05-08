Sara Tendulkar reveals diet and beauty secrets: 'I begin my mornings with water, nuts and a cup of black coffee'

Sara Tendulkar's radiant skin has many fans curious about her diet and skincare secrets. In an interview with Vogue India, Sara Tendulkar became candid about her wellness routine, from her morning rituals to her skincare, beauty habits. Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, turned 27 in October.

Her journey to her glowing skin, however, was not all smooth sailing as during her teenage years she struggled with PCOS, but with support from her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, adopting proper diet and weight loss techniques, she was able to overcome it. This is also a reminder of what a consistent diet, mindful routine, and patience do not just for your skin but entire well-being.

Morning routine

Sara Tendulkar, who is also a registered nutritionist, got refreshingly real about her approach to wellness, starting with her mornings. In a world concerned with rigid routines that are ‘I unequivocally swear by these rituals’, Sara offered a gentle reminder that it’s perfectly okay to experiment and do what feels right.

Sara said,"I’ve gone through phases of detox juices, but I don’t really follow one singular approach. I begin my mornings with water, nuts and a cup of black coffee because I like working out early. The coffee is non-negotiable. On other days, it depends on my schedule and mood."

With only black coffee being the constant morning staple for Sara, along with healthy nuts, there is also room for flexibility. It shows the importance of following mood rather than compulsion, making wellness routines a holistic habit rather than an obligation.

Moreover, with new skincare products popping up every day, it is tempting to layer and stack them into routines; in fact, some may even feel they are missing out. But at the end of the day, listening to your skin is essential for your skin's glow. Sara Tendulkar shared her take on it, talking about her sensitive skin, making her relatable to many.

She said, “I avoid active ingredients at night because my skin is sensitive. If I put an acid or a retinol on my face at night and I’m in the sun the next day, my skin gets irritated.”

Her minimalist and realistic approach to diet and skincare makes her equal parts grounded and glam.

Sara's struggle with PCOS

Sara Tendulkar struggled with acne and hair growth issues during her childhood because of PCOS, which took a serious toll on her self-esteem. She recounted how she tried different treatments like peels and topicals, but to no avail. However, with the help of her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, she was able to find a path that worked.

Anjali Tendulkar said, “I decided to treat it the medical way since nothing was working. A sonography showed multiple cysts in Sara’s ovaries, so we went to a nutritionist, but she ended up feeling weak. When that didn’t help either, we consulted an endocrinologist who introduced her to intermittent fasting, weight training and progressive overload, which ultimately helped. Balancing her protein intake while losing weight and gaining muscle was crucial for her. Eventually, her hormones balanced themselves out, and she is now free from PCOS.”

Sara Tendulkar's journey from struggling with PCOS to having glowing skin is a powerful reminder that with the right support and lifestyle changes, one can achieve healing and transformation.