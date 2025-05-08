Will Sara Tendulkar debut in Bollywood anytime soon? She says it would give her ‘anxiety’

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is setting the record straight about her foray into the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, Sara revealed that she is not interested in acting because she is an introvert. Sara Tendulkar on why she would not be joining Hindi film industry(Instagram/ saratendulkar)

'Acting is not something I am interested in’

Sara sat with Vogue for an interview where she discussed what her childhood was like, her interests in biomedical sciences and the acting world. When asked if a Bollywood debut is on the cards, she said, "I do multiple things. The foundation is my full-time focus, but I also work in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space as a creator. I try to take up what feels authentic to me; I don’t say yes to everything. Acting is not something I’m interested in. I’m an introvert, and cameras scare me. I’ve turned down all movie inquiries because I don’t think I would do justice to the job. It would just give me more anxiety than it would give me satisfaction."

The 27-year-old said that although she grew up in a medical, philanthropic and athletic household, she was more academically inclined. Sports was never her thing as she was interested to learn about human physiology. After a bachelor's degree in biomedical science, she went on to do master's in clinical nutrition and public health from University College London. Sara is also associated with her father's Sachin Tendulkar foundation in the capacity of a director.

Sara talks about pressure of always looking good

Sara also opened up about the pressure to always look great and conform in the world of airbrushing and filters on social media. “The more you look for flaws, the more you’re going to find them. Today it’s your arms, tomorrow it’s your nose and then your hair. It never ends. Sometimes, I think it too, ‘Oh this person has the best skin’, but then I remind myself that Instagram is not reality. I’ve seen so many influencers post about a 15-step night routine, but that’s hard to maintain. You should do what works for you,” Sara said.