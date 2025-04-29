Sara Tendulkar will take your breath away in chic green dress and simple flushed makeup look. Pics

Sara Tendulkar recently attended an event hosted by the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). The 27-year-old supported the team Mumbai Grizzlies during the occasion, and shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Debut match for the books [video game, cricket, and evil-eye emojis].” Sara Tendulkar at an event hosted by the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL).

Also Read | ‘Kohinoor of India’ Kareena Kapoor shines in a sequin suit and eye-catching earrings, fans can't take their eyes off

Sara Tendulkar attends an event

In the post shared on Instagram on April 28, Sara can be seen taking a selfie with the team, a picture of the Mumbai Grizzlies on stage, Sara addressing the audience and in conversation with hosts, pictures of Sara with her grandmother, a selfie showing off her stunning glam, and more. She wore a simple yet elegant khaki green dress to the event. Let's decode the stylish look.

What Sara Tendulkar wore

Sara Tendulkar's green dress features a V neckline, notch lapelled collars, a sleeveless design, front button closures, a matching fabric belt to cinch the waist, a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting her curves, front patch pockets, knee-high slits on the side, an above-the-ankle hem length, and a flowy skirt.

Sara accessorised the look with embellished slip-on sandals, stacked hoop earrings, and luxurious Van Cleef jewels, including a dainty bracelet and a neck chain adorned with a green pendant. She styled her tresses in a half-up, half-down hairdo.

Lastly, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, muted pink eye shadow, and glowing highlighter.

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. She also has a sibling, Arjun Tendulkar. The paparazzi often click Sara during casual outings in Mumbai.

On the work front, recently, Sara was appointed as the director of his non-profit, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She also holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.