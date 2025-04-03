Sara Tendulkar steps out with her nani for a dinner date in a head-turning red top and denim, no-makeup look

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, stepped out for a dinner date with her nani last night. On April 2, the paparazzi clicked Sara and her mom Anjali Tendulkar's mother outside a restaurant. Sara Tendulkar with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar's mom,

Sara Tendulkar's dinner outing with her grandmother

The paparazzi pictures and videos show Sara leaving the restaurant with her maternal grandmother. She held her nani's hand as they exited the restaurant. For the occasion, Sara wore a head-turning bright red blouse and dark blue denim jeans. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions while keeping her makeup neutral with a no-makeup look. Let's decode what Sara wore for the outing.

Decoding Sara Tendulkar's look

Sara's bright red blouse features an off-the-shoulder neckline with a draped overlay, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette hugging her curves, and a gathered design element. She tucked the top inside her denim jeans to give the dinner date outfit a structured aesthetic. Meanwhile, the pants come in a dark blue shade with an acid-washed design and feature a high-rise waist, side and back pockets, a flared baggy silhouette, and contrast stitching.

Sara accessorised the ensemble with an over-the-body black mini Chanel bag, statement gold dangling earrings, a gold bracelet watch, rings, and peep-toe strappy heels. She left her luscious hair loose in a side parting and styled it in soft, well-defined curls. Lastly, she opted for a no-makeup look completed with feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, soft pink glossy lips, flushed cheeks, highlighter on the contours, and glowing skin.

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter. Recently, she was appointed as the director of his non-profit, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She also holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.