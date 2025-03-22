Sara Tendulkar sets desi fashion goals at her friend's wedding in bandhani saree and glittering sharara

Sara Tendulkar's photo dump from her friend's wedding is all about sartorial elegance and style, putting forth the perfect inspiration for your next wedding look. Both the looks were for evening celebrations. Let's dive into her wedding style repertoire from the photo dump and see how they can be your muse for the next desi OOTD. Sara Tendulkar went for both vibrant and neutral colour palatte for her friend's wedding.(PC: Instagram)

More about Sara Tendulkar's looks

Sara Tendulkar wore two desi looks - a saree and a sharara.

For the first look, she wore a gorgeous pink saree with a bandhani pattern. The pink saree had a rich gold and white border with intricate zari detailing. She paired a silver potli to go with her saree. Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for dangling earrings. The pink saree is from Faabiiana India. Keeping it classy, she topped the look off with a red bindi.

For her second look, Sara Tendulkar dazzled in a stunning sharara set from the label Abhinav Mishra. The outfit featured a beige base with a shimmering effect. The intricate mirror work and delicate fringes along the hemline added a touch of glamour, perfectly complementing the ensemble's ethereal appeal. Furthermore, the studded sequins infused a glamorous oomph to the entire outfit.

Both outfits captured one of the key prerequisites of desi wedding attire: lavish grandeur. Whether it’s the fine embroidery along the borders and the striking hot pink hue of her saree or the unique mirror fringe detailing on the hem of her sharara, each ensemble reflected a perfect blend of tradition and opulence.

Style takeaways

Blend traditional with contemporary: Mismatch the aesthetics to create something even better. Sara's sharara hemline captured a contemporary glam with the dangling mirror fringes. So, next time, consider tweaking your outfit and adding something new. Experiment with texture and embellishments to make your outfit stand out. A little tweak makes a lot of difference.

Potli is a popular accessory for desi functions. It's not just a cute add-on, but efficiently finishes up your ethnic style. Sara paired her potli with both saree and sharara, hinting at her favourite desi accessory.

Colour for mood. Beige goes for evening cocktail parties, while hot pink sets the energy for sangeet nights. While neutrals like beige feature an understated luxe look, vivid colours like pink set the tone for celebration.

