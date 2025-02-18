Sara Tendulkar keeps it simple in satin shirt, mom jeans as she enjoys dinner date with her mother: Watch

Sara Tendulkar enjoyed dinner with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, last night. The paparazzi clicked the mother-daughter duo as they left the restaurant after the date night. While Anjali wore a printed T-shirt dress for the occasion, Sara complemented her mom in a simple outfit. Let's decode her look. Sara Tendulkar with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar.

What did Sara Tendulkar wear for the outing

The paparazzi video shows Sara exiting the restaurant with her mother. She chose an emerald green shirt for the outing. It features a collared V neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, a curved hem, and a relaxed fitting. She styled the top with light blue faded denim jeans. The mom jeans come with a mid-rise waist and straight-leg relaxed fitting.\

More details about Sara's dinner date look

Sara wore minimal accessories to highlight her simple outfit. She chose dainty earrings, a Dior printed mini handbag, and black Hermes flats with glittery adornments. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft curls, Sara chose minimal pink eye shadow, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, and a glowing base for the glam picks.

As for Sara's mother, Anjali Tendulkar, she chose a blue and white shirt dress featuring an abstract pattern. It comes with a split Mandarin collar, quarter-length sleeves, gold embroidery on the cuffs, an asymmetric hem, front button closures, and a relaxed fitting. She accessorised the ensemble with tan Hermes sandals, a Louis Vuitton mini shoulder bag, a dainty gold bracelet, a stylish watch, dainty earrings, and rings.

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter. Recently, she was appointed as the director of his non-profit, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She also holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.