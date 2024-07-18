YouTuber seeks Anjali Tendulkar's help to have Sachin fulfil his 'childhood dream', MS Dhoni was 'approachable but…'

The wedding ceremony of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and Radhika Merchant was easily one of the most star-studded events in history, with celebrities from across India and the world attending it. It featured the who's who of celebrities – actors, artists, musicians from Hollywood and Bollywood, Influencers, professional wrestlers, Indian cricketers, and others. It was almost as if all the stars had gathered under the sky, with the entire globe coming together for one of the biggest festivities ever witnessed. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife his Anjali Tendulkar pose for pictures on the red carpet as they attend the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.(Reuters)

From the Indian cricket fraternity, not all made it, as most were still basking in the glory of the T20 World Cup, but two of the biggest faces – Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni – attended the event in their full glory. Still of Sachin and wife Anjali, and Dhoni, along with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, became all the rage as the two Indian cricket icons were back being part of the Ambanis wedding carnival.

It's not often that Tendulkar and Dhoni come under one roof, so when the opportunity provided, popular Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, known to run the famous TRS (The Ranveer Show) under the banner 'BeerBiceps' made it count. As a huge cricket fan who has hosted a plethora of stars on his show, Ranveer summed up his experience of meeting Tendulkar, Dhoni and more.

"Dhoni bhai was there. He was very approachable throughout this wedding. But the issue was that he was surrounded him so it wasn't easy to go and get a photo. My dream is to one day get him on the podcast. He has an aura. I saw him up close and persona. He looks a lot stronger in real life. Has the energy of an emperor, a Super King. I met Hardik Pandya, too, and spoke to him about the World Cup and his phase at Mumbai Indians. He has always had that swag, but now has a different confidence and positivity now, and he walks with it," he said.

'Sachin is like an angel sent by God'

On to Sachin, Ranveer pointed out that he had to seek Anjali's Tendulkar's help to realise his dream of meeting the Master Blaster. Like so many of us, he, too, has grown up watching Tendulkar weave magic on the cricket field for 24 years. So, who in their sanest of minds, would want to miss such an opportunity? Ranveer, in the process, surely didn't, and in the process, realised that someone in the Tendulkar family is a consumer of his podcasts.

"After meeting Sachin Tendulkar, my childhood dream was realised. He knows that he is Sachin Tendulkar, so I thanked him for making our childhood special. When you look at him, it's like a god's angel is standing next to you. I spoke to Anjali ma'am too. Actually, I asked Anjali ma'am for a photo with Sachin sir because a lot of people were asking for it. Ma'am is a watcher of TRS, especially TRS episodes," he added.

"It gave me the confidence to continue TRS. There were thoughts to end the podcast but this event changed my perspective altogether. Realised that this show has a purpose as so many people are watching it."