MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya sit on dhol, immerse in inhibition-free dance in Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities saw some big names in the attendees list, which included the likes of Salman Khan, Alia Bhat. Meanwhile, there was also a performance from Justin Bieber, who set the stage on fire at the Jio Convention Centre. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya showed off their dance moves.

There were also big cricket stars present with MS Dhoni leading the pack. Fresh after winning the T20 World Cup with Team India, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav also attended the festivities. In one of the scenes, Hardik Pandya could be seen showing off his dance moves as he sat on the dhol, and joined Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Pandya was also joined by Dhoni, who also sat on the dhol to show his moves.

Here is the video:

Bieber's performance was also his first time in India. He last came in 2017 for his maiden concern and was supposed to return in 2022 but cancelled due to health reasons. There was also a performance from Salman and Anant, on the actor's it song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' from 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'. They entered the stage on a ATV bike and had an entertaining act.

Ranveer performed on the foot-tapping number 'Isq Di Gali Vich No Entry' from 'No Entry'. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir Poor also danced to a song. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya could be seen dancing to the song ‘Maria Maria’ from ‘Partner’ (2007), starring Salman and Govinda in the lead.

Anant and Radhika will tie knot on July 12. The celebrations began on March 1 in Gujarat's Jamnagar, which had a performance by Rihanna. Also last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.