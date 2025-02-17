Rekha's eccentric look at 70 for The Roshans bash leaves the internet divided: What do you think?

Rekha attended the success bash of the Netflix documentary series The Roshans in Mumbai on Sunday evening. For the occasion, the 70-year-old star chose an eccentric black-and-white ensemble that got mixed reactions from her fans on social media. Rekha poses with Hrithik Roshan at The Roshans success bash.

Rekha's monotone moment

At 70, Rekha doesn't shy away from flaunting her fashion prowess. Though the veteran star is often associated with the elegance of the nine yards, she also experiments by wearing quirky attires. However, her sartorial choice did not land well with the internet this time.

Rekha wore an ivory blouse featuring an OTT scarf-like wraparound neckline, full-length sleeves, exaggerated ruffled cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore the blouse with matching ivory dhoti pants. An oversized black coat with an open front, flared sleeves, and side cut-outs completed the outfit.

The actor also wore a matching white turban-like headgear with the outfit, adding a boho touch to the look. For jewels, she chose gold bracelets, rings, vintage Lennon-frame sunglasses, and statement earrings. She added more bling to the ensemble with a gilded gold over-the-body mini bag. Lastly, black peep-toe stilettos rounded off the accessories. For the glam, she chose bright red lipstick, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a matte base.

What did the internet say?

Fans had mixed reactions to Rekha's ensemble. A comment read, “Yeh konsa fashion sense hai Rekha ji.” Another comment read, “This is not fashion; this is too eccentric.” A person said, “She is always so elegant.” Another wrote, “Wow 😮❤️.”

About The Roshans bash

The makers of the documentary series The Roshans hosted a success bash for the Netflix project. The event was attended by Hrithik Roshan, his father, Rakesh Roshan, mother, Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan. Apart from Rekha, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel and Vani Kapoor also marked their presence.