Nita Ambani wows Harvard with her impeccable grace in embroidered silk saree and glittering jewels

Nita Ambani recently attended Harvard University's annual India conference. As per reports, Nita gave a keynote address during the event and even had a chat with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School. For the occasion, she chose a gorgeous hand-embroidered silk saree. Let's decode her traditional look. Nita Ambani attends a conference at the Harvard University.

Nita Ambani visits the Harvard University

A video shared by a fan page of the Ambani family shows Nita Ambani having an engaging conversation with Nitin Nohria. In the video, during a rapid-fire round, Nita was asked to choose between her husband and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, “I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband, Mukesh, is good for my home.” Her answer received loud cheers from the crowd.

As for what she wore, the black silk saree features delicate floral embroidery and embellished borders. The Reliance Foundation chairperson wore the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly and arranging the front in neat pleats.

More details about Nita Ambani's look

Nita styled the floral embroidered saree with a matching black silk blouse featuring a scoop neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and zardozi embroidered cuffs. Meanwhile, for the accessories, she chose an elegant pearl necklace, matching bracelets, dainty earrings, and rings.

Known for her enviable Hermes Kelly bag collection, Nita carried another rare pink mini Kelly with her embroidered nine yards. The textured handbag rounded off the accessories. With her hair left loose in a side parting, she chose on-fleek brows, a dainty bindi, pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and minimal glam for the makeup.

Another gorgeous look by Nita Ambani

Recently, Nita Ambani was conferred with the Governor's Citation. For the special occasion, she wore a stunning pink Shikargah Banarasi saree. The masterpiece featured intricate Kadwa weaving and a traditional golden Konya design. She paired the drape with a matching blouse and embroidered shawl.