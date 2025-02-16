Nita Ambani's handwoven Banarasi saree with intricate Kadwa weaving is a love letter to Indian heritage. Pics

Nita Ambani is back with yet another breathtaking saree look. Recently, she was conferred with the Governor's Citation, and for the special occasion, she wore a stunning pink saree that looked straight out of a fashion dream. Nita Ambani sazzles in handwoven Banarasi saree and opulent jewels at recent event. (Instagram)

Beyond being a powerhouse businesswoman, Nita is also a true fashion maven, often seen in exquisite ensembles and opulent jewels, serving high-fashion moments like no other. Her latest saree look is no exception and is bound to leave you in complete awe. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves she’s the ultimate saree queen in stunning black drape paired with luxe diamond jewels )

Nita Ambani stuns in Shikargah Banarasi saree

Nita Ambani's love for sarees is undeniable, and her appreciation for exquisite Indian craftsmanship shines through in the couture pieces she wears. For her latest look, she once again championed India's rich artistic heritage by adorning a stunning handwoven Shikargah Banarasi saree. The masterpiece featured intricate Kadwa weaving and a traditional golden Konya design, exuding timeless elegance.

Draped gracefully, she let the pallu fall effortlessly from her shoulders, adding to the regal charm. Paired with a matching blouse, her saree look was nothing short of a celebration of India's finest craftsmanship.

Talking about Nita Ambani's look without mentioning her opulent jewels? Impossible! She accessorised her saree with huge diamond statement stud earrings, a multi-layered pearl necklace, and a dazzling diamond ring adorning her finger.

Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, she effortlessly completed her regal look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is a leading Indian businesswoman and philanthropist known for founding the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also holds a director position at Reliance Industries. Married to Mukesh Ambani, she is a mother of three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.