Nita Ambani dons massive emerald jewels, chic black saree at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner with Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani, alongside Mukesh Ambani, attended a pre-swearing-in dinner for US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Arriving on January 18, the Ambanis were part of an exclusive group of 100 guests at an intimate "candlelight dinner." They are also set to attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended a pre-swearing-in dinner for US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC.(Instagram)

For the occasion, Nita Ambani exuded elegance in a glamorous black saree paired with exquisite jewels, creating a noteworthy high-fashion moment. Let's decode her stunning look. (Also read: Nita Ambani's glam New Year look in golden kaftan gown screams glamour and its price tag is no less impressive )

Nita Ambani rocks stunning black saree look

Nita Ambani is not just a businesswoman but also a true fashion maven, often seen in exquisite ensembles and opulent jewels that leave everyone in awe. Renowned for her love of sarees, she added a modern twist to the classic nine yards for this special occasion.

She donned an exquisite black silk saree adorned with golden embroidered vertical lines and vibrant pink borders. Draped elegantly, the pallu was gracefully pinned over her shoulder. To make her look winter-appropriate, she paired it with a chic black full-sleeved blouse and a stylish black coat featuring fur detailing on the neckline and sleeves, adding a cosy yet glam touch to her saree look.

How she accessorised her look

Talking about Nita Ambani's look without mentioning her opulent jewels is impossible. For this occasion, she went all out with a stunning multi-layered diamond necklace studded with huge green emeralds, matching stud earrings, and bangles adorning her wrist. A massive ring on her finger completed the jewels. She also carried a mini black handbag and wore a green bindi on her forehead, adding the perfect finishing touches.

Her makeup was absolutely on point with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, kohled eyes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a side-parted low bun, completing the look with sheer elegance.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani looked dashing in a classic black blazer paired with matching trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a bold red tie that added a touch of sophistication to his ensemble.