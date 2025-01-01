Nita Ambani's glam New Year look in golden kaftan gown screams glamour and its price tag is no less impressive

Nita Ambani celebrated the arrival of 2025 surrounded by close friends and family. The renowned businesswoman is also a fashion maven at heart and often rocks exquisite couture pieces and opulent jewels. Her New Year look was no exception, as she was dripped in glamour wearing a stunning kaftan gown that was all kinds of breathtaking. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines in a glittering gown as she parties with Anant, Akash Ambani and friends on New Year ) Nita Ambani celebrated 2025 in a stunning dark gold kaftan gown by Oscar de la Renta. (www.saksfifthavenue.com)

Decoding Nita Ambani's glam New Year look

Nita Ambani's stunning ensemble comes in a rich dark gold shade. It features romantic floral motifs, including hollyhocks, camellias, and gardenias. The kaftan-style gown shimmered in luxurious lamé mousseline fabric, gracefully cascading in shirred pleats from a delicate illusion yoke.

Intricately adorned with crystal leaves along the neckline, the piece radiated grandeur. Featuring long, flowing cape sleeves, a flattering kaftan silhouette, and a dramatic floor-sweeping hemline, her look was a complete showstopper.

How much her gown costs?

If you're swooning over Nita Ambani's look and wondering about its price, we've got you covered. Her stunning gown is from the designer label Oscar de la Renta and carries a price tag of $1,797, which is approximately ₹1.54 lakh.

Nita Ambani's gown comes with a price tag of ₹1.54 lakh.(www.saksfifthavenue.com)

She layered the ensemble with a grey wrap she draped on her shoulders. It features faux fur bobbles adorned on the borders. Talking about Nita Ambani's look and not mentioning her opulent jewels is not possible. She accessosried her look with stunning diamond drop earrings and a statemnet large diamond ring adorning her finger.

Assisted by makeup artist Bianca, Nita got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, nude lip shade and rouge-tinted cheeks. With the help of hair stylist Ritika Kadam, her luscious shoulder-length tresses were styled in soft blowout waves and left loose in a centre parting.