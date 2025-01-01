Nita Ambani shines in a glittering gown as she parties with Anant, Akash Ambani and friends on New Year

Nita Ambani rang in the New Year last night with her close friends and family. Businessman Bharat J Mehra shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. He posted photos with Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani's father-in-law Ajay Piramal. Nita Ambani ringed in the New Year with her family and friends.

What did Nita Ambani wear for the New Year bash?

To welcome 2025 and bid goodbye to 2024, Nita Ambani slipped into an elegant silver gown styled with eye-catching accessories. The full-body-length ensemble features glittering sequin embellishments, maximalist dealing on the bodice, and a floor-sweeping length. She layered the ensemble with a grey wrap she draped on her shoulders. It features faux fur bobbles adorned on the borders.

She accessorised the ensemble with diamond earrings and a ring. With her shoulder-length hair left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft blowout waves, she chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, nude lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a minimal base.

Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani at the bash

Akash and Anant Ambani also attended the New Year bash with their mother. The brothers chose all-black outfits for the occasion. Akash chose a black collared shacket featuring front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He wore it with a black crew neck T-shirt and matching pants. White sneakers rounded off his ensemble.

Meanwhile, Anant wore a black leather jacket with front button closures and full-length sleeves. He completed the outfit with fitted black pants and chunky shoes. In one of the pictures, Anant was seen hugging Bharat J Mehra.

Ambani family's happy place

Recently, while attending the Reliance Family Day programme held in Jamnagar, Nita Ambani expressed her deep emotional connection to the city. She called Jamnagar her family's ‘Happy place’ and discussed its significance in their lives. “Jamnagar is our happy place. It is a land of dreams where human imagination meets nature's lessons,” she said.