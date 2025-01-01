Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan dazzle in chic dresses as they celebrate New Year with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 01, 2025 10:39 AM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed the New Year with Raha and other family members. Alia, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan wore dresses for the bash.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha ringed in the New Year with their family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, and Samara Sahni. During the celebrations, Alia, Neetu and Soni Razdan wore stunning dresses. Let's decode their looks.

(L-R) Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Soni Razdan celebrated New Year together.
(L-R) Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Soni Razdan celebrated New Year together.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha ring in New Year with family

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. While Neetu captioned the photos, “Happy 2025 💕🌸,” Riddhima wrote, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes” 💫❤️🥳 Happy New Year insta Fam ❤️🧿💫⭐️.” They posted a family photo that featured Ranbir holding Raha in her arms as Alia hugged him. The mother and daughter also shared a few selfies.

What did Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan wear?

Alia opted for a simple, elegant black dress for the celebrations. It features full-length sleeves, a mini hem length, and a cinched waist. She styled the ensemble with slip-on flats, earrings, a sleek bun, and minimal makeup. Ranbir complemented his wife by twinning with her in an all-black look. He chose a relaxed button-down shirt, linen pants, and backswept hairdo.

As for Neetu Kapoor, she also twinned with her son and daughter-in-law in a black floor-length ensemble. The dress features a round neckline, full-length bell sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a thigh-high slit on the side. She accessorised the ensemble with a diamond and emerald necklace, glittering ear studs, and rings.

Lastly, Soni Razdan served elegance in a red look. She wore a satin red gown featuring a fitted bodice, a plunging neckline, and a flared skirt. She paired the ensemble with an embroidered jacket, a dainty bracelet, rings, a ruby-adorned necklace, earrings, kohl-lined eyes, and loose tresses.

